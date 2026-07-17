LeBron James’ Latest Comments Could Be Bad News for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors can make a convincing argument that they embody the championship culture LeBron James wants from his next team.

The specific words James used to describe that culture, however, may not have been what Warriors fans wanted to hear.

During a live recording of his “Mind the Game” podcast at Fanatics Fest, James repeatedly invoked “trust the process” while explaining what will matter in his free-agency decision. The phrase has become synonymous with the Philadelphia 76ers, one of the teams reportedly receiving more of James’ attention than Golden State.

“I want to compete at a high level,” James said. “I want to join a franchise that kind of shares the same motto as myself, and that’s practicing championship habits every day, but trusting the process more than anything.”

James quickly realized how the remark could be interpreted.

“Hold on. Hold on,” James said. “I’ve been saying ‘trust the process’ since I was drafted in, like, 2003.”

That disclaimer prevents the comment from being treated as a Philadelphia announcement. It does not make the timing any more comfortable for the Warriors.

LeBron James’ Words Followed Troubling Warriors Report

Golden State’s reported position in the race had already weakened before James made the comment.

ESPN’s Shams Charania said on July 14 that five teams remained involved but that James’ current focus was on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. Golden State and the Minnesota Timberwolves were still alive, according to the report, but neither was included in that leading group.

Philadelphia’s addition of Jaylen Brown helped push the Sixers more firmly into the competition. James could join a core featuring Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and V.J. Edgecombe.

The Warriors’ selling point remains the possibility of pairing James with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Golden State also owns the strongest championship résumé of any new destination James could select, having built a dynasty around Curry, Green and head coach Steve Kerr.

James’ stated desire to join a franchise that practices “championship habits every day” should theoretically benefit Golden State.

But the rest of the evidence creates a more complicated picture.

The Warriors reportedly are no longer among the teams receiving James’ primary focus, while his most attention-grabbing phrase carried an unmistakable Philadelphia connection. Neither development eliminates Golden State, but together they hardly represent positive momentum.

Warriors Can Still Match James’ Stated Priorities

James explained that he does not want a team to become consumed with championships and playoff outcomes before completing the daily work necessary to reach them.

“If you’re already worried about the championship or you’re already worried about the playoffs, already worried about what lies ahead, then you will skip steps along that journey,” James said.

That philosophy closely resembles the culture Kerr has preached throughout Golden State’s championship era. Curry and Green also understand the preparation, sacrifice and adjustments required during a title run.

In that respect, James’ comments were not inherently anti-Warriors. Golden State can offer proven teammates, a championship coach and the opportunity to create one of the most accomplished veteran groups in league history.

The concern is whether James believes those habits remain enough to overcome the Warriors’ age, health questions and difficult path through the Western Conference.

James noted that the NBA has produced eight consecutive different champions, giving nearly every contender reason to believe the upcoming season could be its year. Philadelphia, Cleveland and Miami would all offer potential paths through the Eastern Conference.

A move to Golden State would keep James in the West and place another veteran star alongside Curry and Green. The talent and intrigue would be obvious, but so would the challenge of surviving a deep conference over a full season.

Golden State Cannot Afford to Wait Indefinitely

The Warriors also have their own offseason decisions to complete.

Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy said during summer league that the roster was getting close to being finalized. That does not mean the Warriors are closing the door on James, but it underscores the cost of waiting while the most important free agent on the market considers other teams.

James said separately at Fanatics Fest that he would not keep everyone waiting “too much longer,” although he gave no firm date for his announcement.

Until then, every phrase will be examined for clues. James even joked during the podcast that people always assume he is signaling something when he discusses possible destinations.

His “trust the process” line therefore cannot be presented as proof that he has chosen Philadelphia.

For the Warriors, the issue is accumulation. James used the Sixers’ defining phrase shortly after a prominent report placed Philadelphia—but not Golden State—among the teams commanding his attention.

Golden State still has Curry, Green, Kerr and four championships to feature in its pitch.

At the moment, James’ own words are giving Warriors fans more reason for concern than celebration.