LeBron James Decision Timeline Gives Warriors Time to Solve $15 Million Problem

LeBron James is not expected to rush his next move, and that may be the best short-term news the Golden State Warriors have received in the chase for the NBA’s oldest active star.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, told Forbes’ Mark Medina that he does not expect James’ decision to happen “anytime soon,” while also indicating it is unlikely to come in the next few days. That matters for the Warriors because their pitch is no longer just about Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr. It is also about whether Golden State can realistically create the clean financial path needed to make the pursuit work.

The Warriors have been linked to James throughout the start of free agency, but the public conversation around Golden State has shifted. The appeal is obvious: James, Curry and Green together would be the ultimate late-career championship swing. The problem is just as obvious: the Warriors’ route to James may be more complicated than the headline version of the rumor suggests.

Warriors’ LeBron James Path Centers on the Mid-Level Exception

The cleanest Warriors scenario has revolved around the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The NBA announced that the 2026-27 non-taxpayer mid-level exception is $15.044 million, while the first apron is $209.015 million. That figure is important because using more than the taxpayer mid-level can hard-cap a team at the first apron.

In other words, the Warriors would not just need James to take a massive pay cut from the $52 million salary he earned last season, per Forbes. They would also need their own books to cooperate.

That is where things get tricky.

The San Francisco Standard reported that Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option, initially creating the appearance of added flexibility. But Kristaps Porzingis’ reported two-year, $40 million agreement tightened the picture, with the outlet noting that ESPN cap expert Bobby Marks indicated the Porzingis deal likely prevented Golden State from being eligible to use the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

The same report noted Golden State was $27 million below the first apron before a new Green contract and floated a Moses Moody salary dump as one possible way to create more room.

That is the real Warriors story now. James’ decision may not be imminent, but Golden State cannot simply wait and assume the mid-level will be available.

Rich Paul’s Delay Could Help Golden State, Or Hurt Them

Paul’s timeline cuts both ways for the Warriors.

On one hand, a slower James decision gives general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. more time to work through the roster math, monitor Green’s next contract and see whether another move opens a cleaner lane. If James is genuinely keeping an open board, the Warriors do not need to win the process on July 4.

On the other hand, the longer this goes, the more teams can adjust.

Paul listed several possible teams for James on his “Game Over” podcast with Max Kellerman, including the Cavaliers, Heat, Warriors, 76ers, Nuggets, Timberwolves, Celtics, Spurs, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. SFGATE noted that the Warriors’ entry on the whiteboard was comparatively thin — essentially built around “Steph & Dray” — while Miami, Cleveland and Philadelphia have generated significant attention in the broader discussion.

That does not eliminate Golden State. It does make the Warriors’ case more specific.

The Warriors can sell James on a familiar competitive environment, elite spacing next to Curry, an existing relationship with Green and a coaching staff that understands veteran management. Forbes also noted the practical appeal of James potentially remaining close to Los Angeles, with Bay Area travel far easier than many other possible destinations.

But the Warriors also have to sell him on a role, a price and a roster that can survive the Western Conference. Since winning the 2022 title, Golden State has lost twice in the second round and twice in the play-in tournament, including in 2026. James would not be joining a finished contender. He would be joining a team trying to extend an aging core’s window one more time.

Warriors Need More Than a Stephen Curry Sales Pitch

The Curry-James pairing is the reason this rumor has staying power. It is also not enough by itself.

If James is truly making what Paul described to Forbes as a decision “truly for him,” the Warriors’ pitch has to answer a different question than it would have in 2018 or 2020. This is not about James proving he can win a first title. It is not about carrying a franchise every night. It is about whether his 24th NBA season can be competitive, meaningful and personally worth the sacrifice.

Golden State can offer the glamour. It can offer Curry. It can offer the possibility of a basketball moment fans have imagined for more than a decade.

What the Warriors still have to clarify is the less romantic part: whether they can actually pay James enough, stay below the first apron, re-sign or replace key pieces and build a roster that does not ask too much of three aging stars.

Paul’s latest update keeps the door open. It also gives the Warriors no excuse to rely on hope.

If James is going to the Bay Area, Golden State’s next move may matter more than James’ next quote.