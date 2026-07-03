Warriors Get Bad News on LeBron James as Surprise Team Enters Race

The Golden State Warriors have been among the most aggressive teams in the LeBron James sweepstakes since the four-time MVP informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would not be returning for the 2026-27 season. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, teams around the league see the Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat as the suitors who stand out most prominently in the race.

The field just got a little more crowded.

The New York Knicks have shown interest in James, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, adding the defending champions to a list of suitors that already includes some of the most attractive destinations in the league.

Where the Warriors Stand

Golden State’s belief in their chances has not wavered, even as the competition grows. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported Thursday that the Warriors very much believe they are still in the mix for James, though they have been given no clear indication they are the frontrunner.

“The Warriors, team sources said, very much believe they’re still in the mix for James,” Slater wrote, “but still have been given no indication they’re any type of front-runner.”

The Knicks Complication

Fischer’s report that New York has shown interest in James adds a genuinely compelling new option to the mix. The defending champions can offer James the $2.45 million veteran minimum, the same figure available to the Philadelphia 76ers. James is not expected to make a financially driven decision, according to Charania, which means the Knicks’ ability to offer him a title contender alongside Jalen Brunson and a championship core could be more attractive than the salary gap suggests.

Marc Stein also named the Knicks as a potential landing spot back in May, citing James’ well-documented fondness for Madison Square Garden. The Knicks did lose Mitchell Robinson in free agency, but the core that just won a championship remains largely intact.

The Broader Race

Charania reported Thursday that James is not in a rush to make a decision. Agent Rich Paul is fielding pitches from more than a dozen teams. The Warriors can offer the taxpayer mid-level exception. Cleveland represents an emotional homecoming to the franchise that drafted him. Miami offers a reunion with a championship city. It would also give James the chance to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

New York now offers the defending championship roster and the allure of Madison Square Garden.

For the Warriors, the pitch remains Stephen Curry. His gravity on the floor would open driving lanes and scoring opportunities. That could extend James’ impact well into his age-42 season.

Final Word for the Warriors

The Warriors believe they are in this race. The Knicks entering the conversation is a reminder that the competition is real and growing. James is taking his time, and every day that passes brings a new suitor into the picture.

Golden State’s pitch is compelling. Whether it is compelling enough remains the question.