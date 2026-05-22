Warriors, Steph Curry Get Bad News Via LeBron James’ Latest Comments

The Golden State Warriors are hungry for talent this summer, and four-time MVP LeBron James has recently expressed interest in teaming up with Steph Curry. But the Los Angeles Lakers star’s most recent comments spell bad news for the chances that the two future Hall of Famers will team up in the Bay Area for the 2026-27 campaign.

James resumed his role with co-host Steve Nash on the “Mind the Game” podcast following the Lakers’ exit in Round 2 of the Western Conference playoffs via a sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. James spoke about the issues Los Angeles encountered in their one-sided battle with the defending NBA champions, and his commentary did not bode well for a decision to join Curry with Golden State.

“We were not outworked. We were not, you know, they didn’t out-physical us. They didn’t outsmart us. I feel like we were just out-talented, you know, by OKC,” James said. “They just possess so much more talent.”

Daryle Johnson of the “Steiny and Guru” show on 95.7 The Game said on Friday, May 22 that James’ comments all but take Golden State off the table as a real option.

“These older guys are looking at the Warriors like, ‘Even if I go there, we’re still not enough,'” Johnson said. “Just hearing [LeBron James say that] would take the Warriors off the table.”

LeBron James Can Command Significant Salary in 2026

Another obstacle to Golden State adding James in free agency is the price that ESPN’s Bobby Marks assigned the four-time champion heading into 2026-27.

Marks said he would offer one year for $30 million and include a no-trade clause that would afford James the ability to veto any deal sending him to a team for which he wasn’t interested in playing.

“James’ impact during the regular season and playoffs still reflects a max player. He was named an All-Star for a record-setting 23rd season and averaged at least 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists per game for a third straight year,” Marks wrote Friday. “As for suitors outside of the Lakers, teams such as Cleveland, Denver, Golden State and New York can offer only the $3.9 million veterans minimum.”

Warriors May Have Better Chance to Procure Running Mate for Steph Curry by Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Rather than focusing on a player like James in free agency, the Warriors might be better served to examine the trade market.

The prize of the summer is unquestionably Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who is available for the right price. Most, if not all, contenders and/or wannabe contenders will at least inquire as to his availability. That is almost certain to include the Warriors, who have long desired to pair Antetokounmpo with Curry.

Trading for Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly cost Golden State all four of its first-round picks plus Jimmy Butler to make the money work. But beyond the cost, the Warriors would also potentially face a similar obstacle with Antetokounmpo as they might with James via his desire to land in the Bay Area.

Antetokounmpo has two years remaining on his contract, but the second season is a player option, which will give him more control over where he ultimately lands. The two-time MVP has shown more interest in remaining in the Eastern Conference with a team like the New York Knicks rather than heading to the West Coast.