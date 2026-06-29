LeBron James Gives Golden State Warriors An Anthony Davis Ultimatum

The Golden State Warriors received a massive ultimatum from LeBron James regarding his future in the NBA and potential transfer to the Bay Area.

According to Shams Charania, the Warriors would only get James in free agency if they traded for Anthony Davis, his former teammate and co-star with the LA Lakers, from the Washington Wizards.

Charania believes LeBron and Davis are a package deal and that a big four in Golden State with Steph Curry and Draymond Green is extremely possible for next season.

“[Anthony Davis] and LeBron James would have to be a package deal in order to come to Golden State [Warriors] and team up with [Draymond] Green and Steph Curry,” Charania said in a breaking news segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“AD would require a trade of Jimmy Butler and draft capital.”

Warriors Must Cut A Deal With The Washington Wizards

In order for this to happen, the Warriors must make a deal with the Wizards, which Charania said would revolve around Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

That means the Warriors could give up some of their remaining future draft assets to the Wizards for them to give up Davis, who has yet to suit up for the squad after being traded to Washington in February’s trade deadline.

This also came following Draymond Green’s crucial decision of opting out of his player option next season, worth over $27 million. His decision resulted in the Warriors gaining financial flexibility to possibly sign James with a mid-level exception worth over $15 million, while Green would only take a cheaper deal to stay with the Warriors.

If this all comes to fruition, the Warriors would assemble one of the most star-studded teams in recent history—perhaps since they paraded a big four of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant from 2016 to 2019, which resulted in two NBA championships.

For the Warriors, they must take everything one process at a time.

LeBron James Has Yet To Talk About His Future

LeBron James has been silent amidst all the offseason rumors about his career. Many are wondering what is next for James.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, James and his representatives in Klutch Sports have yet to meet with the LA Lakers on a potential deal, hours before the massive Warriors plan broke out.

“As soon as the NBA Finals ended, [Lakers] reached out to LeBron and his representatives, expressing an interest in retaining him,” Windhorst said on Get Up. “And since that time, they have been interested in having a meeting with LeBron, but they have not made an offer. And from what I have been told, LeBron has just not been available for the meeting.”

LeBron has a lot of options on the table, including retirement, as he will be 42 years old next year and would be in his 24th NBA season.

If he goes to the Warriors, he could play alongside his biggest rival, Steph Curry, and defensive dynamo Draymond Green in a franchise he faced for four straight NBA Finals.

He could also be reunited with Davis, his longtime friend, whom he once lured to play for the Lakers late in the 2010s.