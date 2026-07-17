Warriors’ LeBron James Hopes Raised After Latest From Agent

It’s become something of a silly game at this point, but still, the Golden State Warriors are in the thick of it. NBA star LeBron James is a free agent, and over the four of the past three weeks, or at least since he informed the Lakers he would not be back LA, the prospect of signing James has been presented as something of a horse race, with the Warriors in the front, at times, and at other times completely out of it unless they acquire Anthony Davis. Most recently, the race has been presented as though the Warriors have moved to the back, with James preferring Eastern Conference teams.

But then, more recently, James spoke about wanting to see his daughter, Zhuri, play volleyball. He can do that if he stays in California. Not so much in Philadelphia or Miami. So, maybe now, the race has changed.

Again, it is silly at this point. James has known all the factors going into his decision for weeks now, and the idea that there is a race that is changing is just not so. But one fortunate thing for those tracking James’s decision–his agent, Rich Paul, has been talking a lot.

Warriors Brand Would Explode With LeBron James

Now, Paul has said he does not know yet what James is thinking, and does not know where he might go. But he has also talked about the Warriors enough to let the rest of the world know the team is on James’s mind.

On his “Game Over” podcast with Max Kellerman on Thursday night, Paul and Kellerman talked about the interest that would be generated by the Warriors pairing James with Curry.

He said the Warriors would wind up with more than 40 nationally televised games: “First of all, you notice, the NBA schedule is not out yet. … At least half. If not more. I think Steph by himself, but when it was Steph, Dray and Klay, and then LeBron, Kyrie and K-Love, that team I think between those teams they had 30 each.”

Warriors Going Global

Kellerman then brought up something else that would be notable about the Warriors–they would instantly become an enormous worldwide brand if LeBron James joined Stephen Curry, and even if they could not compete for a championship next season, they could potentially do so in 2027-28.

Kellerman said: “But if LeBron decides to make 25 a nice round number, and the first year, they show promise, they win a playoff series. And then they tweak it and it all comes together, and he were to go out as a champion, with Steph Curry, at Golden State in Year 25—the Warriors brand would be at that point, the No. 1 NBA brand in the world, past the Lakers and Knicks, everything.”

Paul again responded with an encouraging sentiment for Warriors fans: “In that case, I am telling you, there would be a game in Abu Dhabi, Shanghai, Mexico City. Because here’s the thing, you would have to take those guys global. You can’t just make that a domestic … they have to be global.”

LeBron James Decision Still on Hold

Now, yet again, we can acknowledge that the notion of LeBron James’ free agency as a horse race is silly, but we can still find some encouragement in what Paul said and how it related to the Warriors.

While Paul has said that James will weigh happiness in his decision, he is also a business-savvy player who is very aware of the value of brand appeal. And driving the Warriors brand to such global heights would benefit James in the short term and the long term.

At the very least it is interesting. But for the Warriors, maybe it means something … and maybe it does not.