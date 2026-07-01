Warriors’ Pursuit of LeBron James Gets Major Update Amid Free Agency

With NBA free agency in full swing, the Golden State Warriors have been in hot pursuit of longtime superstar LeBron James.

James recently announced that he would continue his playing career during the 2026-27 season, but that he would not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers. That led to a flurry of rumors surrounding where he could play the next and possibly final chapter of his illustrious career.

Over the last couple of years, the Warriors have been linked to James on multiple occasions. Immediately following the news of James leaving the Lakers, Golden State emerged as the front-runner to sign him.

That being said, there are quite a few other teams with interest as well.

Among that group of teams since James decided to leave L.A. have been the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Denver Nuggets. A new update has been shared about one of those teams dropping out of the running.

Warriors Receive Good News Amid LeBron James Pursuit

According to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, as shared by Bleacher Report on X, the Spurs are no longer pursuing James after signing Tobias Harris.

Harris was signed to a two-year, $31 million deal by San Antonio on Wednesday.

With the Spurs officially out of the running, the Warriors’ chances of signing James have increased. There is still a lot of work to be done and plenty of other teams to beat out, but Golden State has a very good shot at pairing James with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Adding to those chances is James’ friendship with Green. The two have been very close over the years.

Only time will tell, but this is a very positive update for the Warriors.

What Would LeBron James Bring to Golden State?

James may not be the player that he once was, but he’s still a championship caliber player. If Golden State was able to sign him, its championship odds would jump.

During the 2025-26 NBA season with the Lakers, James put up solid numbers. He played in 60 games and averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from three-point range.

It has been reported that James isn’t focused on money this time around in free agency. He wants to win a championship. If the Warriors can convince him that he can accomplish that goal in Golden State, they will have a shot.

More than likely, James will take his time to make a decision. He will listen to quite a few pitches from multiple different contenders.

Despite the interest from multiple different teams, the Warriors still do appear to be the favorites to land James when all is said and done.