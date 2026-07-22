Warriors’ LeBron James Pursuit Takes Sudden Turn After Heat Blunder

The Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of LeBron James received an unexpected jolt Tuesday night, courtesy of one of their leading competitors.

The Miami Heat briefly published a YouTube page promoting a “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference” scheduled for July 27. Miami quickly removed the listing, but not before screenshots circulated and speculation erupted over whether the organization had inadvertently revealed James’ free-agency decision.

A Heat spokesperson told ESPN’s Shams Charania that the post was mistakenly published by the team’s social media department while it prepared for the possibility of James signing with Miami.

The Heat denied that the listing reflected an actual decision. James remains unsigned as of July 22, keeping Golden State in contention.

But the unusual blunder introduces a troubling new question for the Warriors: Was Miami merely covering every possibility, or does the Heat organization have reason to feel especially confident about landing James?

Miami Heat Address Deleted LeBron James Video

The scheduled livestream included more than a generic reference to James.

According to CBS Sports, its description read, “Press conference for LeBron James, welcoming him back as a member of the Miami Heat.”

Miami’s explanation is that its social media staff created the page in anticipation of a possible signing and accidentally made it public. A team spokesperson said there was no current validity to the video, according to the Miami Herald.

That distinction matters. The listing was not an official announcement, and there has been no confirmation that James has selected Miami.

Nevertheless, the specificity of the title, description and July 27 date turned an internal contingency plan into a significant free-agency storyline.

The mistake was especially notable because the Heat are not an ordinary bidder. James spent four seasons in Miami, reaching the NBA Finals each year and winning two championships. Heat president Pat Riley has also acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and discussed the possibility of welcoming James back.

Golden State is trying to sell James on joining Stephen Curry. Miami can now counter with Antetokounmpo, Erik Spoelstra and an organization James already knows.

Warriors Still Waiting on LeBron James’ Decision

James has not signed with a new team, despite the wave of speculation generated by Miami’s post.

The Warriors are competing with a group that reportedly includes the Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN previously identified those three Eastern Conference clubs as the apparent leaders, but James’ agent, Rich Paul, disputed the idea that outsiders know where his client is leaning.

“These people don’t know anything,” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast, via ESPN.

Paul said he did not know when James would settle on his next team.

“I don’t know when his choice is going to be made, but it could be 48 seconds [from now]. It could be 48 minutes,” Paul said. “I don’t know.”

Those remarks were encouraging for Golden State because they challenged the growing perception that James had decided to return to the Eastern Conference.

The Heat’s accidental upload has now pulled the conversation back in Miami’s direction.

It still does not constitute proof of anything. Sports organizations routinely prepare social media assets for outcomes that never materialize. Miami could have created similar plans for other free-agent targets without the public ever discovering them.

For the Warriors, however, every day without a decision carries consequences. Golden State must determine how long it can preserve the necessary roster and financial flexibility while other offseason options disappear.

Stephen Curry Remains Warriors’ Best LeBron James Pitch

Golden State’s strongest argument has little to do with nostalgia or money. It is the chance for James and Curry to chase a fifth championship together.

Curry acknowledged earlier in July that he had remained in contact with James during the process.

“We’ve stayed in touch,” Curry said, according to ESPN. “Obviously, we’ll see what happens.”

James and Curry demonstrated how effective they could be together while leading Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The prospect of reuniting under Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gives James an opportunity to finish his career alongside one of his defining rivals.

Golden State cannot necessarily make the most lucrative offer. ESPN cap expert Bobby Marks reported that the Warriors, as currently constructed, could offer James the $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. That would require James to accept substantially less than his market value.

The Warriors’ recruitment therefore depends on James prioritizing fit, relationships and championship upside.

Miami’s YouTube mistake does not erase that appeal. It does show that the Heat have developed their own vision of what James’ arrival would look like—right down to the introductory press conference.

Golden State remains in the race. Miami just made that race feel considerably more uncomfortable.