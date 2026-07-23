Warriors Dealt Conflicting News on LeBron James as Decision Nears

LeBron James watch continues with the Golden State Warriors among the teams anxiously awaiting the superstar to make a decision. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is the latest to make a pitch for James to team up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State.

Simmons appeared on the “Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul” podcast to make the case for James to sign with the Warriors.

“In the event that was to take place, the only thing missing is Michael Jackson’s glove in terms of how big of a rock star (the team would be),” Paul responded to the idea of James joining the Warriors in the July 22, 2026, podcast episode.

“… It’s not my choice. It’s not my choice. I don’t have a choice. I don’t have a choice in this. Let the man have his choice.”

Let’s explore the latest NBA news and rumors on James’ future.

Warriors Rumors: LeBron James Is Leaning Towards Eastern Conference Team in NBA Free Agency

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Paul’s comments come as ESPN’s Shams Charania has been reporting that the Eastern Conference teams have an edge over the Warriors and other Western Conference contenders. James has yet to reveal a potential timeline for when the star will announce his decision.

“There is no decision, no choice yet,” Charania said in a July 20, episode of “NBA Today.” “There’s no timetable on a choice as of yet, but we know the teams. Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Golden State, Minnesota all are waiting on this.

“This is a domino effect around the league with other free agents as well. My understanding though over the last couple of weeks is that the focus has been primarily though on the Eastern Conference teams being Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia and we all continue to wait.”

LeBron James’ Agent on Warriors: Golden State Would Have 2 ‘Mega-Superstars on 1 Team’

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Paul pointed to health as being one of the potential concerns for this hypothetical Warriors squad. James’ agent made the case for why a LeBron-led Warriors team would be a threat in the NBA Finals.

“In the event something like that takes place where you get two, forget superstars, (get) mega-superstars on one team,” Paul added. “That team has to go to any country that you’re trying to grow awareness of the game. Figure it out.

“…You just have to pray for health, but that’s with any team, by the way. …In the event (that team is) healthy and you get there (the NBA Finals), now experience and know how and expertise and all those things kick in.”

LeBron James Is Waiting for Warriors or Another NBA Team to Trade for Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving: Insider

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For now, the Warriors and all the other contenders will continue to wait on James’ decision. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported that there is a widespread belief around the league that James is waiting to see if a team can acquire Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis.

“The popular theory around the league is that LeBron has been slow-playing his decision to see if any of his suitors could find a way to land Irving or Davis,” O’Connor wrote in a July 22, story titled, “The Indecision: What’s LeBron James waiting for?”

“If a team proved capable of acquiring one of his championship teammates, sources say, it might sway him in that direction. Nobody has been able or willing to do it yet.”