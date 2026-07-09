Warriors Dealt Surprising News on LeBron James as NBA Rumors Intensify

The buzz around the Golden State Warriors landing LeBron James has dwindled in recent days. Yet, it appears the communication between the Warriors star players and James remains open amid his NBA free agency decision.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Steph Curry has been in communication with LeBron James during free agency. Additionally, James is in Puerto Rico golfing with Draymond Green.

“Curry and James have talked in the last week, league sources confirmed, mostly through text message,” Slater wrote in a July 9, 2026, story titled, “Steph Curry acknowledges appeal of playing with LeBron James.”

“Longtime Curry teammate Draymond Green is vacationing with James in Puerto Rico and was spotted on the golf course with him Thursday afternoon.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest NBA rumors.

Warriors Rumors: Steph Curry Has Been Recruiting LeBron James Amid NBA Free Agency

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Curry provided a few details about his recent conversations with James. As for the sales pitch, the Warriors superstar pointed to the obvious selling points of James making a short move north to Golden State.

“The pitch is: Do you want to play good basketball and be around people that know how to play the game?” Curry told Slater. “Hopefully raise our floor and our competitiveness this year. There’s good golf in the Bay.

“We’re an organization that’s been there. He knows that. That’s really self-explanatory. It’s a matter of where he sees himself fitting. At the end of the day, that’s up to him.”

The Warriors Are Hoping LeBron James’ Relationship With Steph Curry & Draymond Green Impacts Decision

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The Warriors view themselves as long shots in the James sweepstakes, per Slater. Golden State appears to be hoping that James’ relationships with Curry and Green gives the Warriors a chance to land superstar over teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

“Since the early hours of free agency, Warriors sources have maintained a low level of optimism in regard to their chances of ultimately persuading James to join them, primarily acknowledging the Cleveland Cavaliers as a suitor that’d be difficult to beat,” Slater noted.

“But Golden State’s advantages include the mutual respect and friendship James has with Curry and Green and the relaxed, veteran-friendly environment created by both of them along with coach Steve Kerr, who coached James and Curry in the 2024 Olympics.”

LeBron James Rumors: NBA Star Accepting Voice Memos From Interested Teams During Free Agency

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In a somewhat odd development, news is emerging about James’ preferred form of communication during NBA free agency. It appears James is accepting voice memos sent from teams with agent Rich Paul serving as the intermediary of the communication, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday that Rich Paul, James’ agent and the CEO of Klutch Sports, has facilitated team executives in selling their vision to him by sending a voice note for James via Paul,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin detailed in a July 9, article titled, “Teams sending recruiting voice notes to LeBron James via Rich Paul.”

“… A few other teams, sources told Charania, have had their owner, or president, or general manager record a voice memo.”