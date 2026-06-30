Warriors Get Major LeBron James Update Amid Anthony Davis Twist

The Golden State Warriors‘ offseason has been dominated by speculation around a potential Big Four built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Reports earlier this week suggested the pursuit of James hinged on first trading Jimmy Butler for Davis, a connection that intensified enough that Butler’s agent issued a statement to ESPN pushing back on the idea that he would be moved.

A new report adds important clarity to the situation.

What the Latest Report Says

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Warriors are not operating under the assumption that a James pursuit must be tied to a Davis trade.

“League sources say that the Warriors certainly haven’t been operating under the premise that they must adhere to any mandate that James and Davis are somehow a package deal,” Stein and Fischer reported.

That detail matters significantly. Golden State is reportedly the team with the most genuine interest in James. Decoupling his pursuit from a complicated Davis trade meaningfully improves the odds of landing him as a free agent.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst added urgency to the situation. He indicated the Warriors are actively working to land James as soon as possible.

“The Warriors told Jimmy Butler they’re not trading him,” Windhorst said. “I think the focus right now is can they get LeBron James away from the Lakers. That’s something they’re going to try and get done, today.”

Why the Davis Trade Is Complicated

A potential Davis deal carries real obstacles. The Washington Wizards would want significant draft pick compensation. They may also seek to reroute Butler to a third team rather than absorb his contract directly.

Stein and Fischer also reported that the Warriors are signaling reluctance to trade Butler while he continues recovering from his ACL injury. That hesitation makes sense given how much the front office has invested in his rehabilitation and how vocal they have been about wanting him back. There is also a financial complication. Davis carries a $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season. He would presumably decline it in pursuit of a larger four-year extension, one that would carry him into his age-38 season. Golden State has already extended Kristaps Porzingis and re-signed Al Horford. That makes the front office notably deeper at center than at forward, raising real questions about whether trading for Davis is the most efficient use of resources compared to keeping Butler.

What It Means for the Warriors

The calculation ultimately comes down to value. If Golden State believes Davis represents a significant enough upgrade over Butler, surrendering the draft capital makes sense. If the difference is more marginal, retaining Butler becomes the more sensible path. That is especially true given the financial flexibility re-signing him at a lower number could provide.

What is now clearer is that none of those decisions need to be made in conjunction with landing James. The two pursuits can reportedly move independently.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State’s path to LeBron James just got simpler, at least according to the latest reporting. The Davis question remains complicated and unresolved, but it no longer appears to be a prerequisite for landing the four-time MVP.

The Warriors remain the team most interested in James. That much has not changed.