LeBron James Shuts Down Top Warriors Free Agent Selling Point

The free agency of LeBron James remains the top NBA story, and Golden State Warriors are hoping they still have a chance to land him. Golden State has not added any other new difference makers via trade or free agency after a lackluster season saw them missing the playoffs. Stephen Curry has claimed that golf is a big part of his pitch for LeBron to join the Warriors, but it turns out that may not matter at all.

James used an appearance at Fanatics Fest to end any rumors of golf impacting his free agent decision:

“Listen I love golf. I really do. I love it but golf is a sport that you could play for the rest of your life. If I am in a cold city or I’m playing in the East Coast and the golf course closes in November, my main focus while I’m playing the game of basketball is to keep the main thing the main thing. I have always done that. I’ll find a golf simulator if I’m in the cold for sure that would hold me over until they open up. Keeping the main thing the main thing is the main focus for me and that’s the reason why everything has worked the way it’s worked.”

LeBron made it clear that his enjoyment of golf holds no bearing over his NBA career. Offseason reports have seen the Warriors and the Miami Heat hoping that weather could influence the decision, but James revealed that is not the case.

Does Golden State Have Any Chance At LeBron?

Earlier offseason reported linked the Warriors to James as a top choice once it became clear he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. However, things have changed since then to see Golden State become a secondary choice in the prediction market.

The Warriors should continue pursuing LeBron since they have no other viable fallback options unless another star requests a trade before the offseason ends. Curry and Draymond Green have both tried to pitch Golden State to James as friends.

A report today saw Marc Spears revealing that he believes the Warriors are there with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers as the three favorites. LeBron could shock the world, but Golden State does still seem to be losing momentum.

Title Contention Hurts Golden State’s Chances

Golf should be considered a minor part of any LeBron story, but other stronger things are working against Golden State. The team has the hardest path towards NBA Championship contention of all of James’ interested teams.

Curry is the only obvious All-Star on the roster since Jimmy Butler is currently injured and expected to miss at least half of the season. The Warriors trading Butler for Anthony Davis or another star, like rumored, would be the best bet to tempt LeBron.

Unfortunately, that seems extremely unlikely and Golden State appears stuck with the current roster. Rookie draft pick Yaxel Lendeborg is the most interesting upgrade they’ve had all season, and James is most likely never picking a team because of a young kid starting their career being on the roster.