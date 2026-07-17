LeBron James Statement Proves Golden State Warriors Are Favorites To Land Him

The Golden State Warriors received some good news about their chances of getting LeBron James in free agency.

During James’ live recording of his hit show, The Shop, with tennis legend Novak Djokovic in Fanatics Fest New York on Friday, July 17, LeBron explained that he wants to join a team that lives on “championship habits,” something that the Warriors are known for.

Among the teams that are heavily rumored to be landing James in free agency, the Warriors are the latest to have won an NBA title, winning in 2022 with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, who are still with the team for next season.

“What’s most important is that I want to compete. I want to compete at a high level. I want to join a franchise that shares the same model as myself. That’s like practicing championship habits every day,” James said.

Aside from Curry and Green, the Warriors also have Moses Moody and Gary Payton II, both of whom played crucial bench roles during their 2022 championship run.

Before their 2022 title, the Warriors won championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018, led by Curry and coached by Steve Kerr, who is still with the team. Those championships saw them take down James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

If James was serious about joining a squad that has championship habits, don’t look further than the Warriors, whose squad still practices the title traits that made them one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

What Are The Other Teams In The LeBron James Sweepstakes?

Other favorites to land James are the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cavaliers last won the NBA championship in 2016, when LeBron led the team to a 3-1 comeback against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Their last NBA Finals appearance was in 2018, LeBron’s last year before joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Heat made it to the NBA Finals in 2023, but lost to the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets. They made it to the championship series in 2020, but lost to LeBron in the bubble.

Miami last won a championship in 2013, when they still had a big three headlined by James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ last NBA championship was in 1983. The last time they were in the NBA Finals was in 2001.

LeBron James Opens Up About Being A Free Agent At This Point In His Career

LeBron James spoke about being a free agent as a 41-year-old. James said it is certainly a big decision, as it could be the final major decision of his career before his retirement.

“How do I feel about free agency, obviously it’s a big decision. This is the [fourth] time in my career that I’ve been a free agent. So, it’s a big decision for not only myself, but for my family as well just for the last part of my career and where I want to spend the last few years,” James said via ESPN during the Mind The Game podcast recording with Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton in Fanatics Fest.

“Wherever I go, I will make my staple on just, I’m a natural-born leader. I am going to try to fit in with whatever team I go to but also give them all the tools and give them all the knowledge that I’ve been able to grasp over the last 23 years. I know the game. I know the ins and outs about the game of basketball.”

For now, the league will wait and see how this LeBron James free agency saga unfolds.