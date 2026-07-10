Rich Paul Warns on Warriors’ LeBron James-Stephen Curry Potential Pairing

The Golden State Warriors have found themselves in an odd position in the last two weeks, the subject of some particularly taut rumors and speculation about what is going to come next for the team. That’s what happens when you get involved in an occasion that has been a major landmark on the NBA calendar in the three previous times it has ever come up: a LeBron James free agency.

The Warriors are in the thick of the chase for James, which has produced three favorites. James could return home to Cleveland, make another return–to Miami with the Heat–or possibly join forces with star and friend Stephen Curry on the Warriors. The Nuggets and Timberwolves are also highlighted as teams in the mix, but there could be a mystery winner that emerges in the coming days.

James is, no doubt, milking his final act here, and frankly, he has earned the right. While all the results have potentially interesting storylines, none might be a better story, basketball-wise, than the Warriors. James has confessed to dreaming of playing with Curry, especially after their successful and sometimes dazzling pairing in the Paris Olympics.

Rich Paul: ‘You Don’t Want to Play’ the Warriors

Now, James’s agent, Rich Paul, who is running point on the recruitment of James, has tossed a pretty big bone to those hoping that the Warriors wind up as the winners of the LeBron sweepstakes.

Paul, speaking the podcast he host with Max Kellerman, “Game Over,” said that despite age and injury concerns, teams should be warned about playing a Curry-James combo in the postseason, if the group can somehow make it through without injuries.

“I don’t know about the speculation, but if we’re just talking strictly basketball, you don’t want to play them,” Paul said. “You definitely don’t want to play them in a playoff series healthy. You don’t want to get to a trade deadline and have little surface-level, around-the-edges type of moves made. You talk about just basketball brilliance of mind and experience and production — it’s pretty tough, Max.”

Play

Stephen Curry, LeBron James Having Fun With Decision

On Thursday, Curry was asked about the possibility of making a pitch to James, and he said the best lure he has for James is to come play alongside him and play a lot of golf in their downtime. Curry is an excellent golfer, and James is a budding one–it could be an effective pitch.

Paul was asked by ESPN on Friday about getting pitches for James’s services: “I don’t know about pitches. Listen, there’s communication from players directly to him, and obviously, i handle it from an organization perspective but I think it is admirable the way he is sought after today. It’s a testament to his hard work. We’re taking this thing very seriously but at the same time we’re having fun, I think it’s great for the fans. But this is something that is his decisions and he has earned the right to make whatever decision he wants.”

Also worth noting is the fact that while several reporters have been saying there are signals that James will head back to Cleveland, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said, “I’m hearing stuff in other cities too. I’m not gonna say who but I had somebody on the phone with me today that I consider a good source who was swearing it’s a done deal in another city.”

Stay tuned.