LeBron James to Warriors Could Be in Play After Lakers News

A LeBron James move to the Golden State Warriors remains complicated, but the Los Angeles Lakers have given the idea new life before free agency.

ESPN insider Shams Charania said on “Get Up” that, to his understanding, the Lakers had not made James an offer yet. Charania framed the situation as a sequencing question for Los Angeles: should the Lakers first improve the roster and then return to James, or take care of James and build around what remains?

“My understanding is there hasn’t been an offer out to LeBron James yet as far as his free agency,” Charania said. “We’ll see how that develops over the next 4 or 5 days when free agency starts. A lot of it is how much can we upgrade the roster and then potentially go back to LeBron, or do you take care of LeBron first and then figure out any type of potential roster move.”

That followed Charania’s previous reporting on “NBA Today” that the Lakers made an early check-in call with James’ side after the NBA Finals, but that there had not been much communication since then.

That does not mean James is leaving Los Angeles. But it does mean his return is not being handled like a formality, and that is where the Warriors become interesting.

Warriors Have a Fresh LeBron James Opening

Golden State has already hovered around the James conversation because of the obvious star connection. A core of James, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green would be older, expensive and difficult to build around, but it would also be one of the most experienced postseason groups in the NBA.

The Warriors’ case is not just basketball fantasy, either. They can offer James a chance to chase another championship next to Curry, whose shooting would give James a level of spacing few teams can match. Butler gives Golden State another late-game creator, and Green’s defensive communication would help cover some of the age-related concerns that would come with such a veteran-heavy roster.

The Lakers’ delay matters because it could give James’ side leverage. If Los Angeles is prioritizing roster flexibility before making its offer, James can at least listen to what other win-now teams are willing to do.

Golden State would be near the top of that list.

A Warriors Signing or Trade Would Still Be Difficult

The cleanest Warriors path would be James taking less money to join Golden State as a free agent. That is also the least realistic path unless James is willing to prioritize team fit over salary.

A sign-and-trade would make more financial sense, but it would require Lakers cooperation. Los Angeles would need to believe the alternative is losing James for less, and Golden State would have to send out enough salary and value to make the deal worthwhile.

That is why this situation is still more of an opening than a clear runway.

The Lakers can still resolve this quickly. Charania’s reporting suggests Los Angeles is trying to determine what kind of roster upgrade is possible before circling back to James. If that process ends with a competitive offer and a clear plan, staying with the Lakers could remain the most sensible outcome.

But the Warriors do not need to be favorites for this to matter. They only need enough uncertainty in Los Angeles to make James’ next move worth monitoring.

For now, Charania’s update has created that uncertainty. And as long as the Lakers have not made an offer, a LeBron James move to the Warriors cannot be dismissed.