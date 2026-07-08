Golden State Warriors Get New Problem in LeBron James Chase

The Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of LeBron James now has a familiar obstacle: Bob Myers.

Myers, the former Warriors general manager who helped build the Stephen Curry dynasty, made a direct case for James to choose the Philadelphia 76ers during an appearance on Rich Paul’s show. That matters for Golden State because Philadelphia is not just another rumored suitor. It now has the Warriors’ former title architect helping sell James on a path that may be easier to explain than Golden State’s.

“If it’s about winning,” Myers said, “let’s talk about this team because you can win here in Philadelphia.”

That is the part Warriors fans should not dismiss.

Golden State can still offer the dream scenario: James with Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, a late-career superteam built on basketball IQ, championship experience and enormous star power. But Myers’ pitch exposes the danger for the Warriors. Philadelphia can sell many of the same things — winning, veteran structure, a major market and organizational credibility — without requiring James to jump into the Western Conference grinder next to an older core with more complicated roster questions.

Bob Myers Gives the Sixers a Voice the Warriors Know Well

Myers is not just any executive making a recruiting pitch.

For Warriors fans, he is one of the central figures of the Curry era. He helped build the roster that won four championships and navigated the Kevin Durant years, the Draymond Green dynamics and the pressure that comes with maintaining a dynasty. That background gives him a specific kind of credibility when he talks about what a championship environment should look like.

That is what makes this uncomfortable for Golden State.

The Warriors’ best LeBron argument is not simply money or geography. It is trust. James would have to believe Curry, Green, Butler, Steve Kerr and Golden State’s front office can create a real title shot quickly. Myers can now sit on the other side and tell James that Philadelphia can do the same thing with a cleaner organizational pitch.

During the conversation, Myers leaned into James’ basketball intelligence rather than acting as if he needed to educate him.

“He knows players, a lot of them better than I do,” Myers said. “This is a guy that probably watches more basketball than anybody.”

That is a smart pitch. Myers was not trying to hard-sell James like a player who needs to be convinced by slogans. He framed Philadelphia as a serious basketball option and treated James as someone already capable of measuring the roster, the market and the title path himself.

For the Warriors, that is dangerous because the Sixers’ pitch does not have to be loud to be effective.

Philadelphia Can Attack the Warriors’ Biggest Weakness

The Warriors’ LeBron case is built on upside. Philadelphia’s case may be built on balance.

Golden State can point to Curry as the cleanest basketball fit James has ever had available at this stage of his career. The idea of Curry spacing the floor for James, with Green as a defensive organizer and Butler as another postseason shot-maker, is still powerful. It would instantly become one of the NBA’s biggest stories.

The problem is that James is not choosing a storyline. He is choosing a final title chase.

That is where Philadelphia can threaten the Warriors. Myers’ argument centered on winning, but the broader Sixers case includes market size, Eastern Conference access and the chance to become the player who helps deliver Philadelphia a long-awaited championship. As one of the hosts noted in the transcript, “The fans in Philly will love you forever if you win a championship.”

That pitch hits a different emotional note than Golden State’s.

With the Warriors, James would be joining Curry’s franchise. In Philadelphia, he could be framed as the final piece that pushes another contender over the top. That distinction matters for a player whose decisions have always been judged through legacy, control and championship equity.

Warriors Cannot Rely Only on the Curry-LeBron Dream

The Warriors still have a compelling case, and it starts with Curry.

No other rumored destination can offer James the same late-career partnership with the player who defined so much of his Finals history. James and Curry have gone from rivals to respected peers, and the basketball fit is obvious. Curry’s shooting would reduce the burden on James. James’ playmaking would create easier looks for Curry. Green’s relationship with James adds another layer of familiarity.

But Myers’ Philadelphia pitch is a reminder that nostalgia is not enough.

If James is truly weighing his best chance to win, the Warriors have to answer hard questions. Is the roster durable enough? Is the path through the West worth it? Can Golden State build enough size and depth around its stars? Would James be joining a team with a real championship ceiling or simply creating the NBA’s most fascinating aging core?

Myers is now helping Philadelphia ask those questions without ever needing to mention the Warriors directly.

That is why his pitch is more than Sixers news. It is Warriors news, too.

Golden State’s LeBron chase has always depended on the idea that Curry’s presence could separate the Warriors from every other suitor. Myers just gave Philadelphia something the Warriors know very well: a championship-tested voice who understands how to sell stars on winning now.