LeBron James Wanted To Play With Steph Curry On Other Team

The Golden State Warriors franchise might have been the problem that prevented LeBron James and Stephen Curry from teaming up. NBA fans believed there was a realistic chance that James would join the Warriors to get the chance to finally team with Curry after the Olympic success in 2024. LeBron could have spent his final years with friends Curry and Draymond Green on his team.

However, Anthony Slater reported on ESPN’s NBA Today that James wanted to play with Curry outside of Golden State only:

“I had a source tell me they think LeBron would have been more interested in playing with Steph Curry elsewhere, away from the Warriors, than actually going to the Warriors, just because of the history. And they think that’s part of the reason they were never ultimately considered.”

The duo clearly hold respect for each other as the two prominent faces of the NBA over the past decade and change. James unfortunately didn’t have faith in the Warriors franchise contending for an NBA Championship. Curry is also likely to spend his entire career in Golden State, and it makes little sense for him to request a trade. LeBron ultimately selected the Philadelphia 76ers to play for a more stacked roster.

Why LeBron James Didn’t Believe In Golden State

The report basically confirms that Curry was the only major factor working in Golden State’s favor to have any chance at signing LeBron. Unfortunately, the Warriors roster leaves a lot to be desired with Curry as the only All-Star. Jimmy Butler is the second-best star, but he’s not expected to return until deeper into the season.

More rumors have circulated about James wanting Golden State to trade for Anthony Davis if he was going to sign there. The Washington Wizards showing minimal interest in moving Davis and his general risks made it impossible for the Warriors to pull off.

LeBron wanted to team with Curry and his former Los Angeles Lakers co-star, but he had no interest once that was off the table. Few players on Golden State’s roster seem ready to contribute to an NBA Championship run any time soon, and that cost them a chance at signing James in free agency.

Would Steph Curry Consider Leaving Golden State

LeBron has already picked his team to end the drama, but it is worth exploring if any teams made sense to have added him and Curry. The Miami Heat traded most of their picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo to block any chance of trading for another star.

Other rumored teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves had little chances of trading for Curry based on their rosters. Curry also would likely never want to risk tarnishing his legacy as the greatest Warrior ever by leaving at this late stage of his career.

Another bad season for Golden State could create doubt, but the timing is just too hard to see him realistically leaving. Curry already has won four NBA Championships and had about a decade of full title contention. The ring chasing makes less sense for Curry since his Warriors association is more important for his career.