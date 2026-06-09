Warriors Receive Strong Message on LeBron James Free Agency Decision

The Golden State Warriors are among several teams floated to make significant moves this offseason.

Coming off a forgettable season in which they finished at the 10th seed with 37 wins, the Warriors know another year of Stephen Curry effectively went down the drain.

Curry, 38, remains an elite player but one in need of some help. With star swingman Jimmy Butler expected to miss a chunk of the 2026-27 season, Golden State must look hard elsewhere to assemble a roster good enough to merely win a playoff series.

There has been plenty of chatter about whom the Warriors will seek to acquire this summer, but no name has drawn more eyes in the Bay than LeBron James.

NBA Insider Puts Warriors on Star’s Offseason Radar

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee” show, longtime NBA insider Brian Windhorst, who is well-known for the many years he has followed James’ career, stated Golden State is a potential James destination to watch.

If it doesn’t work out with the Lakers,” Windhorst said of James’ future in L.A., “I’d watch the Warriors.”

Windhorst acknowledged the Cleveland Cavaliers have generated plenty of steam as the team James could ink a deal with this summer. But Windhorst expressed James isn’t the ideal answer to the areas the Cavaliers struggled last season. And considering the four-time NBA MVP would have to accept a sharply reduced salary to play in Cleveland, Windhorst said that until he hears “from Rich Paul that LeBron is ready to play for $3 million” James’ return to the Cavaliers doesn’t appear to be realistic.

Perhaps James to Cleveland could become more likely if James decides the 2026-27 season is his final in the NBA. Finishing his career with the franchise that drafted him would set up a neat ending to the career of one of the most iconic athletes in American history.

Otherwise, considering the intent behind James decision to sign with the Lakers in 2018, from business ventures and preparing his career after the NBA, it is hard to imagine James would leave Los Angeles at this juncture of his career.

Departing L.A. for Golden State, considering the two areas aren’t too distant from one another, is another reason why James may only consider the Warriors if he doesn’t return to the Lakers.

Why LeBron James to Golden State Makes Sense, According to Windhorst

From four straight NBA Finals battles to their friendship becoming increasingly public over the years, James and the Warriors have long been connected, especially because of how close James has become with Curry and Draymond Green.

James’ history with the Warriors is the fulcrum of the speculation that links the 41-year-old to Golden State whenever his future is debated.

“He played with Steph Curry and Steve Kerr on the (2024 Paris) Olympics; you know he is close to Draymond Green,” Windhorst said.”

For now, Windhorst gives the Lakers a 51% chance of retaining James this offseason. But that other 49% could quickly get interesting, especially if L.A. doesn’t approach James with an offer he believes would honor his stature.