Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Sends Strong Message in Win Over Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from a Summer League championship, and Yaxel Lendeborg had a lot to do with getting them there.

Golden State beat the Los Angeles Lakers 92-88 in Saturday’s semifinal, a game that stayed tight into the fourth quarter before the Warriors pulled away late. Lendeborg’s continued strong play through Las Vegas has become one of the more encouraging storylines of Golden State’s offseason.

The rookie forward, fresh off a national championship run at Michigan and the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft, keeps stacking performances that show exactly why the Warriors valued his versatility on draft night.

Lendeborg Delivers Another All-Around Stat Line

Lendeborg played 29 minutes against the Lakers and finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal. He shot 5-of-8 from the field and knocked down all three of his free throw attempts.

The stat line reflects the kind of two-way impact that made him such an appealing pick in the first place. Lendeborg isn’t just scoring. He’s rebounding, defending multiple positions, and setting up teammates, exactly the well-rounded profile Golden State’s front office prioritized throughout the draft process.

A Fourth-Quarter Push Sealed It for the Warriors

Los Angeles led 66-63 heading into the fourth quarter. The game looked like it could go either way. Golden State flipped the script down the stretch, outscoring the Lakers 29-22 in the final period to close it out.

Lendeborg wasn’t alone in making that push possible. Four Warriors players finished in double figures. Graham Ike posted 16 points and 11 rebounds. LJ Cryer added 16 points and four assists. Chance McMillan chipped in 14 points. Malevy Leons finished with nine points and four rebounds.

That kind of balanced production is exactly what Summer League rosters are built to showcase.

What’s Next for the Warriors

The win sends the Warriors into the Summer League championship game against the Memphis Grizzlies, tipping off July 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

A title wouldn’t count toward anything that matters in the standings, but for a rookie class trying to build early chemistry and confidence, it’s a meaningful measuring stick heading into training camp.