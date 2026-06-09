Warriors Linked to Big Ten Player of the Year by Draft Expert

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to make another run to a championship with Stephen Curry on the roster. They are going to be chasing a superstar in a trade this offseason. That trade could include the 11th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

If they do decide to part ways with that pick, it would be for a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard. Short of that, they are likely to keep the pick. If they do keep the pick, they are more likely to select someone who they believe can help them win now.

One draft expert has them linked to the Big Ten Player of the Year to help them do just that.

Draft Expert has Warriors Taking Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th Pick

Draft expert Sam Vecenie from The Athletic has the Warriors taking Yaxel Lendeborg with that pick. He was the Big Ten Player of the Year out of Michigan. He was a big reason why the Wolverines won the national championship this past season.

Lendeborg is one of the oldest players in the 2026 NBA Draft, as he is already 23 years old and will be 24 before the season begins. However, he has an NBA body and is ready to help a team win now. That’s the main reason Vecenie has Golden State linked to him at this point in the process.

“The Warriors are somewhere in that middle ground, and he could be useful in one final ride for Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. His game is tailor-made to enter the NBA early as a well-rounded offensive and defensive player. He can make an impact without the ball and has enough shooting ability to be effective on the baseline as a cutter and floor-spacer from the corners. He also moves the ball quickly, which would fit well within Steve Kerr’s offense,” Vecenie wrote.

Golden State Needs an Impact Player off the Bench in the 2026 Draft

If the Warriors are going to have any shot of making a deep playoff run, they need someone who can make impact plays off the bench. Even if Golden State doesn’t end up taking Lendeborg, they need to take someone who is ready to play NBA minutes right away.

It would be surprising if Golden State doesn’t shop this pick around while angling to get one of the best players available on the trade block. If they fail to land a true superstar, that would be the only scenario in which the Warriors decide to keep this pick.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. has a lot of big decisions to make. Now that Steve Kerr is back, they can start making calls about making big trades. An Antetokounmpo trade will likely happen within the next couple of weeks before the NBA Draft occurs. Golden State will be busy until then.