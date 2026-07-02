Former No. 2 Pick Wants LeBron James To Join Golden State Warriors

The biggest name in this year’s free agency is LeBron James, who announced his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

James will continue his legendary career next season, but he will be suiting up for a different team in Year 24. He’s linked to multiple teams already, though he’s not in a rush to make his decision, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Some of the teams reportedly interested in adding the four-time MVP include the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Former No. 2 Pick Wants to See LeBron James Join Golden State

On the latest episode of the Ball in the Family podcast, former second overall selection Lonzo Ball advocated for LeBron James to team up with Steph Curry and join the Golden State Warriors.

“While we’re on it, I’m advocating LeBron go to Golden State,” Ball said.

Ball added that while he believes James has a better chance of winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers, pairing with Curry would be fun to watch for any basketball fan.

“We know he’s going to either Cleveland or go to trying to make it cinematic,” Ball said. “If he wants a ring, I would argue that he would have a quote, unquote easier path if he went to Cleveland. But the team everybody want to see, I personally, as a member on the couch during that USA run, want to see him and Steph link up. I ain’t gonna lie.”

Play

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard believes that the Warriors could become the third-best team in the West next season if they acquire Anthony Davis on top of James and Curry.

However, Ball also doesn’t think the Warriors are capable of acquiring Davis.

How Much Can The Warriors Offer LeBron James?

Before announcing his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers, there were reports about LeBron James not wanting to take a pay cut.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, James is now open to accepting a minimum contract. That decision opens up a lot of possibilities, especially for teams that don’t have a lot of cap space left.

But how much can the Golden State Warriors offer the four-time NBA champion?

Joey Akeley of Sports Illustrated reported that the Warriors still have their full non-taxpayer mid-level exception worth around $15 million.

However, it will complicate how much money they can offer to Draymond Green, who opted out of his contract to allow the Warriors to improve their roster. They already signed Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton to new contracts, but they have yet to make an impact signing.