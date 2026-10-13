Warriors Face Looming Decision on 4 Players

The Golden State Warriors are a week away from opening a season that appears to be as crowded with variables as any team in the NBA this year. They have a No. 2 option (Jimmy Butler) recovering from ACL surgery and another starter (Moses Moody) recovering from patellar tendon surgery. Their starting center is Kristaps Porzingis, who has been the hardest to find 7-foot-3 fellow in the Bay Area (or maybe not in the Bay Area) in recent weeks, though the team is supposed to get eyes on him for the first time this fall on Wednesday, when Porzingis should be at the Chase Center.

He’s out with a mystery illness and is not expected to be ready to play to start the season. Or maybe at all this season, given the way things have gone so far.

But it is all a good reminder of just how valuable roster spots are for this team here in 2026-27. We’ve yet to play a regular-season minute and already three starters are on the shelf. If you’re on the Warriors at this time next week, there is a good chance you’re going to get some minutes.

Warriors Have 4 Fighting for 3 Roster Spots

The Warriors are up against the second apron of the NBA’s luxury tax, which means they can only squeeze in three minimum salary onto the final iteration of the roster. But there are four players competing for those spots, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks highlights.

He writes: “The Warriors have a decision with their final two roster spots. They are hard-capped at the second apron and allowed to keep only three of these four players: Brandon Williams, Dalen Terry, Georges Niang and Charles Bassey. Terry, whose contract is not guaranteed, had a team-high 23 points in a preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Oct. 7. Bassey ($1.4 million) and Niang’s ($1.8 million) salaries are partially guaranteed, while Williams’ salary increases from no protection to $1.4 million if he is not waived on the first day of the regular season.”

Brandon Williams, Charles Bassey in Good Spots

Now, one point of order: Coach Steve Kerr has already said that the Warriors will keep Brandon Williams as the backup point guard. The team has been impressed with his speed and aggressiveness getting into the lane–if he could just be an average 3-point shooter, he could be a long-term keeper.

It’s also hard to see the Warriors cutting Bassey, given his familiarity with the organization and the uncertainty around Porzingis. The Warriors are decidedly thin at center, and Bassey closed out last season on the roster. He averaged 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in five games.

Assuming Bassey, too, sticks, the final spot is down to Terry or Niang.