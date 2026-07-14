Warriors Lose Out on 6-Foot-9 Wing to Lakers in Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors need wing depth. With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody both sidelined indefinitely with knee injuries, the need for reliable wing options heading into next season is real. One of the best remaining options on the free agent market just came off the board.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million veteran minimum deal on Monday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. A division rival made the move, and the Warriors were not the ones to pull the trigger.

Why Williams Was an Attractive Target

Williams profiles as exactly the kind of player Golden State could have used. At 6-foot-9 with legitimate length and defensive instincts, he brings the positional versatility that fits the Warriors’ system. His offensive game is limited, which is why he was available on a minimum contract, but his defensive value alone makes him worth the investment.

The Lakers landing Williams for just $3 million is a genuine bargain. Most of the wing options remaining on the free agent market cannot offer the same defensive upside at that price point.

What Options Remain for the Warriors

With Williams off the board, Golden State’s wing options in free agency have narrowed. The biggest name still out there is LeBron James. James remains unsigned, and the Warriors are still considered one of the frontrunners alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers as his decision draws closer. A James signing would change the entire complexion of the roster conversation.

But if James chooses elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan is the most prominent wing still available. The six-time All-Star is a high-scoring, low-turnover offensive player whose numbers translate well in almost any system. His defensive limitations are well documented, but his offensive production gives the Warriors something they desperately need alongside Stephen Curry.

Bruce Brown also remains available, though his defensive numbers last season were below average despite his reputation as a wing defender.

The Trey Murphy Option

If Golden State misses on James and cannot find a quality wing in free agency, the trade market becomes the more realistic path. Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans remains the most compelling target. He is a three-level scorer with real defensive potential. He would give Curry a genuine offensive partner.

The price would be steep. Murphy could require three unprotected first-round picks. That is a significant ask for a franchise with Curry at 38. A package built around Kristaps Porzingis and draft capital is one structure that has been floated. A Butler-heavy package is another alternative.

The Warriors have shown hesitation about making that kind of all-in commitment. Whether that reluctance changes as the offseason progresses remains to be seen.

Final Word for the Warriors

Ziaire Williams went to the Lakers for $3 million. Golden State passed, and a division rival got the deal. The Warriors’ wing situation remains one of the most pressing issues of their offseason, and the options are getting thinner.

Whether the answer comes through free agency or a trade, the clock is ticking.