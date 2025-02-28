Magic Head Coach Questions Warriors’ 34 Free Throws: ‘I Want to Understand’

The Golden State Warriors secured their 32nd win of the season with a 121-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Feb. 27. Steve Kerr’s team rode Stephen Curry‘s hot hand throughout the game, with the veteran sharpshooter ending the night with 56 points.

However, the Warriors also scored 30 points from the free-throw line, going 30-for-34 from the charity stripe. When speaking to the media after the game, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley questioned how Golden State got so many opportunities at the line when it is predominantly a jump-shooting team.

“34 free-throws for a jumpshooting basketball team is tough to overcome, as well,” Mosley said. “They shot 45 threes and 34 free-throws. And, I know we were attacking the basket extremely aggressively…I want to be helped to understand how we attack the basket the way that we do, and they shoot a ton of jump shots, and they get 34 free throws. I really want to understand that.”

According to Cleaning The Glass, the Warriors attacked the rim on 21% of their offensive possessions, whereas the Magic got within four feet of the basket on 17% of their possessions.

As such, the numbers say that Golden State was more aggressive in pressuring the rim. However, the Magic did do more work in the mid-range, with 53% of their possessions ending in a mid-range look.

While Mosley does have a point regarding the free-throw disparity between the Magic and the Warriors, it’s not like Golden State didn’t look to create opportunities in the paint.

Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Praises Stephen Curry

Curry’s big night against the Magic ensured he became Jimmy Butler‘s first teammate to score 50 points. When speaking to the media after the game, Golden State’s recently acquired forward heaped praise onto the veteran sharpshooter.

“Great,” Butler said. “Another guy that will do anything to win…Everyone in this locker room knows their role. Everybody is fine with their role and is a star in their roles…Isn’t it kind of expected by now (a big night for Curry)? …It makes everyone want to be great on the defensive side, so we can get him the ball back and watch him do something incredible.

Golden State is now 7-1 since acquiring Butler from the Miami Heat ahead of the trade deadline. If they can keep up their current pace, they could break into the top six seeding in the Western Conference, guaranteeing themselves a playoff spot.

Draymond Green Believes Curry Enjoys Orlando

Draymond Green is used to seeing Curry produce magical games. The duo have won four championships together. However, that didn’t stop Green from discussing his teammates performance in the Warriors latest win.

“He kept us afloat,” Green said. “…He likes playing here. Tonight was a good one…It’s funny, because we were sitting around the other day, and he started naming five arenas…and this was one of them. It was great to see him put on a good performance, because we needed it.”

Curry is among the most dangerous scorers in the NBA. Night’s like his one against the Magic are a reminder that he’s still among the best players in the NBA. If he can continue to play at his current level, and both Butler and Green can stay healthy, the Warriors have a chance of making some noise during the postseason.