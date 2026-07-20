Warriors Reveal 1st Preseason Game And It Is Major News For LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have announced their first NBA Preseason game, and it could be big-time news if they land LeBron James in free agency.

The Warriors will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers to open their NBA preseason campaign on October 6. If James signs with the Warriors, it would mean that LeBron’s first game would be against his former team.

Next, the Warriors will host another California team in the Sacramento Kings, on Saturday, October 10, with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Finally, they will wrap up their preseason matchups at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, October 16, at 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

All the games will be held at Chase Center.

The Warriors have dominated their preseason matchups against the Lakers, posting a 6-2 record. The Warriors’ preseason history against the Lakers features a string of high-scoring victories, highlighted by a historic 58-point blowout in 2024.

LeBron James Could Come To Play In Golden State

James left the Lakers last month, ending an eight-year run in Los Angeles where he won one championship in 2020. It was the longest tenure of James with a team throughout his career.

The Warriors are in the running to be LeBron’s next team alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors still have the likes of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, who suffered a torn ACL last season, for the 2026-2027 NBA season. They will also have longtime head coach Steve Kerr, who signed a contract extension with the team following their play-in loss last season.

LeBron James Has Taken NBA Scheduling Hostage For Next Season

The NBA wants LeBron James to make his free agency decision already, but the 41-year-old legend, who remains one of the biggest stars in the league, is taking his time.

“Where LeBron plays will affect the schedule,” Silver said at the CNBC Sport x Boardroom: Game Plan Summit via ESPN. “So, I would like him to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule. Because, as you might imagine, the teams are calling us, the networks are calling us, and everybody wants to lock in the schedule. … It will influence how we set the schedule, how we set opening week, Christmas Day, etc., etc. So, I need him to make a decision.”

Many insiders reported last week that this week will be when LeBron would announce his free agency decision. However, nothing is clear.

For now, all we know is that LeBron wants to play on a team that has championship habits, something the Warriors possess, having won four NBA championships over the last 11 years.

“Most important is I want to compete. I want to compete at a high level,” he said in Fanatics Fest in New York City. “I want to join a franchise that kind of shares the same motto as myself and that’s practicing championship habits every day, but trusting the process more than anything.”

After over two weeks of the free agency saga, everyone in the league is now eager to know where LeBron will end up next season.