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Major Steph Curry Prediction Puts Him Alongside LeBron James

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LeBron James and Steph Curry
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LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talk to each other after the Lakers beat the Warriors in double overtime at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Entering the 2026-27 NBA season, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors will be among the oldest players in the league.

At 38 years old, Curry is going to be the fifth-oldest player in the NBA. He could climb to fourth if Jeff Green remains a free agent or retires, as per Bet MGM.

Curry’s Warriors teammate Al Horford is the second-oldest player in the league, just behind LeBron James, who is 41 years old.

Steph Curry Predicted to Join LeBron James in Record Book

LeBron James and Steph Curry
GettySteph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a timeout of the first half at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

ESPN insiders predicted what the next three years would look like for all 30 teams.

Ben Golliver had a more Steph Curry-centric prediction. He assumed that the Warriors would strike out in bringing reinforcements for the four-time NBA champion.

However, Golliver also believes Curry will join LeBron James in the NBA record books once he turns 40 years old in 2028.

“Curry will join LeBron James as the only age-40 players to average at least 20 points,” Golliver wrote. “James launched that exclusive scoring club by averaging 24.4 points during the 2024-25 season, and Curry is poised to pull up a seat next to his longtime rival in 2028-29.”

“Golden State’s superstar has topped 20 points per game in each of the past 14 seasons, and his deadeye outside shooting should help him age more gracefully than smaller guards from past generations,” he added. “Plus, the Warriors have struck out in their quests to land a superstar capable of taking the reins from Curry.”

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Chase Center on January 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Curry won’t be turning 39 years old until March next year. He’s still one of the best players in the league, but his health is something to monitor. He averaged 26.6 points per game last season.

The two-time MVP missed 39 games last season due to patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee. It’s also known as chronic runner’s knee, which causes swelling and pain.

Concern Around Curry’s Knee

Steph Curry
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a foul was called on the Warriors against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at Chase Center on December 25, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

On a recent episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that there is a bit of concern regarding Steph Curry’s runner’s knee.

“There’s at least some lingering concern about the knee,” Poole said via Bleacher Report. “From what I’ve been told, it can be managed, but it has to be managed and that’s a new thing for Steph because people always say he’s the most conditioned guy in the league and now he has to manage a knee.”

Poole added that trainers are going to work closely with Curry, who is reportedly confident about playing at least 70 games next season.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Major Steph Curry Prediction Puts Him Alongside LeBron James

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