Major Steph Curry Prediction Puts Him Alongside LeBron James

Entering the 2026-27 NBA season, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors will be among the oldest players in the league.

At 38 years old, Curry is going to be the fifth-oldest player in the NBA. He could climb to fourth if Jeff Green remains a free agent or retires, as per Bet MGM.

Curry’s Warriors teammate Al Horford is the second-oldest player in the league, just behind LeBron James, who is 41 years old.

Steph Curry Predicted to Join LeBron James in Record Book

ESPN insiders predicted what the next three years would look like for all 30 teams.

Ben Golliver had a more Steph Curry-centric prediction. He assumed that the Warriors would strike out in bringing reinforcements for the four-time NBA champion.

However, Golliver also believes Curry will join LeBron James in the NBA record books once he turns 40 years old in 2028.

“Curry will join LeBron James as the only age-40 players to average at least 20 points,” Golliver wrote. “James launched that exclusive scoring club by averaging 24.4 points during the 2024-25 season, and Curry is poised to pull up a seat next to his longtime rival in 2028-29.”

“Golden State’s superstar has topped 20 points per game in each of the past 14 seasons, and his deadeye outside shooting should help him age more gracefully than smaller guards from past generations,” he added. “Plus, the Warriors have struck out in their quests to land a superstar capable of taking the reins from Curry.”

Curry won’t be turning 39 years old until March next year. He’s still one of the best players in the league, but his health is something to monitor. He averaged 26.6 points per game last season.

The two-time MVP missed 39 games last season due to patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee. It’s also known as chronic runner’s knee, which causes swelling and pain.

Concern Around Curry’s Knee

On a recent episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that there is a bit of concern regarding Steph Curry’s runner’s knee.

“There’s at least some lingering concern about the knee,” Poole said via Bleacher Report. “From what I’ve been told, it can be managed, but it has to be managed and that’s a new thing for Steph because people always say he’s the most conditioned guy in the league and now he has to manage a knee.”

Poole added that trainers are going to work closely with Curry, who is reportedly confident about playing at least 70 games next season.