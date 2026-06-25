Hi, Subscriber

Golden State Warriors Make $14 Million Decision On Al Horford

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: Al Horford #20 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Following the 2026 NBA Draft, Golden State Warriors center Al Horford decided to decline his player option for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

While Horford turns down the $5.9 million for next year, it doesn’t mean he isn’t planning to return to the Warriors.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Horford is signing a new deal to stay with the Warriors for the next two seasons.

Horford is slated to make $14 million over the next two years.

Al Horford’s NBA Career

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Al Horford #20 of the Golden State Warriors looks at the Los Angeles Clippers bench at Chase Center on March 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Horford, 40, has been in the NBA since 2007.

He started his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Hawks,  Horford went to the Boston Celtics, where he continued to thrive for a first stint.

Following a four-year run in Boston, Horford shockingly packed up and left for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Despite signing a multi-year contract with the Sixers, Horford was traded in the following offseason to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After appearing in just 28 games with the Thunder, Horford was traded back to the Celtics. He spent four more seasons with the Celtics, where he became a valuable member of their 2024 championship team.

Ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season, Horford signed with the Warriors.

Al Horford’s Warriors Run

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 17: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

During the 2025-2026 season, Horford appeared in 45 games for the Warriors. He started in 13 of those matchups, seeing the court for 21.5 minutes per game.

Horford shot 42.6% from the field and knocked down 36.1% of his shots from three. The veteran center averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Warriors’ Free Agency

Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Kristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a break in play against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)

Outside of Horford, the Warriors have six players under contract for the 2026-2027 season.

De’Anthony Melton and Draymond Green have player options on the table. Melton has a $3.4 million decision to make. Most expect him to opt out and test the free agency market once again.

As for Draymond Green, he has to decide whether he wants to play on a $27.6 million salary or hit the open market.

Golden State’s unrestricted free agents hitting the market are Charles Bassey, Seth Curry,  Gary Payton II, and Kristaps Porzingis.

As for Quinten Post, Pat Spencer, and Jeenathan Williams, they are going to enter the market as restricted players this offseason.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments