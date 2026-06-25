Golden State Warriors Make $14 Million Decision On Al Horford

Following the 2026 NBA Draft, Golden State Warriors center Al Horford decided to decline his player option for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

While Horford turns down the $5.9 million for next year, it doesn’t mean he isn’t planning to return to the Warriors.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Horford is signing a new deal to stay with the Warriors for the next two seasons.

Horford is slated to make $14 million over the next two years.

Al Horford’s NBA Career

Horford, 40, has been in the NBA since 2007.

He started his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Hawks, Horford went to the Boston Celtics, where he continued to thrive for a first stint.

Following a four-year run in Boston, Horford shockingly packed up and left for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Despite signing a multi-year contract with the Sixers, Horford was traded in the following offseason to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After appearing in just 28 games with the Thunder, Horford was traded back to the Celtics. He spent four more seasons with the Celtics, where he became a valuable member of their 2024 championship team.

Ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season, Horford signed with the Warriors.

Al Horford’s Warriors Run

During the 2025-2026 season, Horford appeared in 45 games for the Warriors. He started in 13 of those matchups, seeing the court for 21.5 minutes per game.

Horford shot 42.6% from the field and knocked down 36.1% of his shots from three. The veteran center averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Warriors’ Free Agency

Outside of Horford, the Warriors have six players under contract for the 2026-2027 season.

De’Anthony Melton and Draymond Green have player options on the table. Melton has a $3.4 million decision to make. Most expect him to opt out and test the free agency market once again.

As for Draymond Green, he has to decide whether he wants to play on a $27.6 million salary or hit the open market.

Golden State’s unrestricted free agents hitting the market are Charles Bassey, Seth Curry, Gary Payton II, and Kristaps Porzingis.

As for Quinten Post, Pat Spencer, and Jeenathan Williams, they are going to enter the market as restricted players this offseason.