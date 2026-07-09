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Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move After Losing Key Player To Rival NBA Team

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Charles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Precious Achiuwa #9 of the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Chase Center on April 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, news came out that the Golden State Warriors had lost Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He had finished last year with averages of 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 33.6% from three-point range in 67 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 7): “The Golden State Warriors decided not to match Quinten Post’s three-year, $30 million offer sheet with the Grizzlies, allowing the 7-footer to join Memphis, sources tell ESPN. The Grizzlies add Post to a reshaped frontline that includes No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey, Isaiah Stewart and Jerami Grant.”

Warriors Make Roster Move

GettyCharles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors rebounds against Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets in the first quarter at Chase Center on April 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

According to Charania, the Warriors are now re-signing Charles Bassey.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 5.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 66.0% from the field in 13 games for the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics (and Warriors).

Charania wrote: “The Golden State Warriors and center Charles Bassey have agreed on a one-year deal, bringing the big man back to the Bay Area for his sixth NBA season, sources tell ESPN. Bassey returns to Golden State in wake of Quinten Post joining the Grizzlies on an offer sheet.”

Looking At Bassey

GettyCharles Bassey #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center on January 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bassey was the 53rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Western Kentucky.

He has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs (over five total seasons in the NBA).

His career averages are 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 63.5% from the field in 126 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyCharles Bassey #28 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on January 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying:

Anthony Slater: “Charles Bassey fills the 11th roster spot. Young backup energy big who can absorb regular season minutes. It’s anticipated Draymond Green will eventually fill 12th spot. Warriors also plan to maintain roster room for LeBron James until his decision is made.”

@BayAreaTrev: “I like this a lot. Looked solid in the few opportunities he got and we need some youth and athleticism at center behind Porzingis and Horford”

Tim Kawakami: “There’s the third center”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move After Losing Key Player To Rival NBA Team

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