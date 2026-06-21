Steph Curry’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Golden State Warriors Legend

Steph Curry is coming off his 17th NBA season (all with the Golden State Warriors).

Despite turning 38 in March, he is still among the top players in the league.

He had averages of 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range in 43 games.

Steph Curry’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, Curry’s wife (Ayesha) made a heartfelt post for her husband.

She wrote (via Instagram): “Happy Fathers Day to the most incredible human. Our 4 babies are so blessed to have you to guide and nurture them. We are grateful for you everyday. We love you! @stephencurry30”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@stephensources: “The Goat with the Goat 🐐”

@amandahaascooks: “He is the GOAT for sure! Happy Father’s Day to one of the best humans on Earth. Love you guys @stephencurry30, and we missed you last night Ayesha! 😉💃🏻🕺🏽😘”

@ryan_counsell: “The goat. More ways than one.”

@ymxmoney: “Priceless Happy Father’s day @stephencurry30 positive Vibes and blessings in you and the family’s direction🙏🏾”

@breezy_witdalocs: “The goat 🐐🔥 Happy Father’s Day To the Best 3 PT shooter of all time 🔥”

@latondrajackson: “Happy Father’s Day Stephen Curry. The greatest to ever play the game.”

@miz.trixx: “Not the GOAT standing next to himself🤷🏾‍♀️😭😭😩🥰🥰🥰🔥🔥🔥 Happy Father’s Day Steph!!!🐐❤️❤️❤️”

Looking At Curry

Curry was the 7th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson.

Over his run with the Warriors, the two-time MVP has won four NBA Championships (and made the Finals six times).

His career averages are 24.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 42.2% from three-point range in 1,069 games.

Last season, the Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

They last won a title in 2022.