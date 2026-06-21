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Steph Curry’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Golden State Warriors Legend

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PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 24, 2025 in Portland, Oregon.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Steph Curry is coming off his 17th NBA season (all with the Golden State Warriors).

Despite turning 38 in March, he is still among the top players in the league.

He had averages of 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range in 43 games.

Steph Curry’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyStephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend “The Lost Boys” Broadway Opening Night at Palace Theatre on April 26, 2026 in New York City.

On Sunday, Curry’s wife (Ayesha) made a heartfelt post for her husband.

She wrote (via Instagram): “Happy Fathers Day to the most incredible human. Our 4 babies are so blessed to have you to guide and nurture them. We are grateful for you everyday. We love you! @stephencurry30

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@stephensources: “The Goat with the Goat 🐐”

@amandahaascooks: “He is the GOAT for sure! Happy Father’s Day to one of the best humans on Earth. Love you guys @stephencurry30, and we missed you last night Ayesha! 😉💃🏻🕺🏽😘”

@ryan_counsell: “The goat. More ways than one.”

@ymxmoney: “Priceless Happy Father’s day @stephencurry30 positive Vibes and blessings in you and the family’s direction🙏🏾”

GettyUS chef Ayesha Curry and US Basketball player Stephen Curry arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026.

@breezy_witdalocs: “The goat 🐐🔥 Happy Father’s Day To the Best 3 PT shooter of all time 🔥”

@latondrajackson: “Happy Father’s Day Stephen Curry. The greatest to ever play the game.”

@miz.trixx: “Not the GOAT standing next to himself🤷🏾‍♀️😭😭😩🥰🥰🥰🔥🔥🔥 Happy Father’s Day Steph!!!🐐❤️❤️❤️”

Looking At Curry

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 29, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

Curry was the 7th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson.

Over his run with the Warriors, the two-time MVP has won four NBA Championships (and made the Finals six times).

His career averages are 24.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 42.2% from three-point range in 1,069 games.

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during play against the LA Clippers in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Intuit Dome on April 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

Last season, the Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

They last won a title in 2022.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Steph Curry’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Golden State Warriors Legend

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