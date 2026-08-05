Golden State Warriors’ 26-Year-Old Forward Expected to Earn Minutes Next Season

The Golden State Warriors barely made changes to their 37-win roster from last season.

It has been a quiet summer for the Warriors, though they secured multiple players to new contracts. They won’t have Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody at the start of the season as they recover from their respective knee injuries.

That means head coach Steve Kerr, who signed a new contract this offseason, will have to get the best out of his role players.

Malevy Leons Could Earn Minutes Next Season

The Golden State Warriors currently have three players signed to two-way contracts. They could still make changes before training camp, but NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson predicted big things from Malevy Leons next season.

“Leons can be a Minutes Eater. For the Warriors, that can be called a Star Saver. Or maybe even a Volunteer for Vets. Call it what you want, the description is the same: Provide energy and activity whenever you’re on the floor, be reliable when the vets need a rest and be trusted upon over an 82-game season to have those games saved equal meaningful basketball at the end of the season.”

Johnson used what Warriors Summer League coach Khalid Robinson said about Leons. Robinson loved Leons’ energy on the court, especially with the way he was “cutting and crashing.” He also pointed out how Leons consistently got the team extra possessions with his offensive rebounding.

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Leons was also described as tenacious, which could be infectious whenever he’s on the court. With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody sidelined, the Warriors will need all the athleticism they need at both forward positions.

The Warriors signed Leons back in December and appeared in 25 games last season. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in just 11.0 minutes per game.

Warriors This Offseason

The Golden State Warriors were one of the six teams heavily linked to LeBron James in free agency. James playing alongside Steph Curry was a dream for basketball fans, but the four-time MVP signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It has been a quiet offseason for the Warriors outside of their pursuit of James. They haven’t signed a new player for next season, though they still have three roster spots available.

The Warriors also drafted Yaxel Lendeborg, who led the team to the 2026 NBA Summer League championship. He was named tournament MVP after averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. was rather busy bringing back Draymond Green, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Gary Payton II, De’Anthony Melton and Charles Bassey. But they did lose one player in free agency after not matching the Grizzlies’ offer to Quinten Post.