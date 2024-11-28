Steph Curry’s Warriors Backcourt Partner Linked to 2 East Teams

Golden State Warriors‘ injured guard De’Anthony Melton has been linked to two Eastern Conference teams who can supply a capable rotation player in return.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic floated Melton’s expiring salary in the wake of his season-ending ACL injury as a Warriors trade chip heading into the February trade deadline.

“Melton’s contract, attached to a draft pick, might be able to fetch a capable rotation player in January or February from a team like the Raptors or Nets. The Warriors also have a ton of other mid-sized contracts (Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, Kuminga) to add to Melton as a building block to make any big or medium-sized deal happen,” Slater wrote.

The Warriors have lost their last three games to fall from the top of the strong Western Conference to No. 3 heading into a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on November 30.

They have struggled to replace Melton’s two-way skillset next to Stephen Curry in their backcourt.

“I feel so bad for De’Anthony,” Kerr said, per NBC Sports’ Monte Poole, on November 20. “He’s such a perfect fit for us, and we were so excited to have him. He was clearly going to be our starter next to Steph.”

Lindy Waters III is an unproven player who replaced Melton’s starting spot. The undrafted Waters struggled in their 105-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with only four points on a rough 1-of-7 shooting without Curry (knee).

Warriors’ Trade Target on Raptors

One trade candidate that perfectly fits into Melton’s $12.8 million expiring salary is Toronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

The 6-foot-11 Olynyk was on the Warriors’ radar leading up to last season’s trade deadline.

“I was told from various NBA executives around the league that Kelly Olynyk was someone the Warriors were targeting at last year’s trade deadline,” Fischer reported on November 22 during his Bleacher Report live stream. “He would fit their system perfectly.”

The Jazz ultimately sent Olynyk to the Raptors at the trade deadline.

Olynyk hasn’t played this season. But the stretch big man is close to returning from a back strain.

He was a limited participant in the Raptors’ November 20 practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Canada reported.

A former first-round pick out of Gonzaga, Olynyk averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 55.5% from the field and 38.7% from the 3-point line last season, splitting time with the Raptors and the Jazz.

Olynyk signed a two-year, $26.25 million extension with the Raptors in March.

Fischer also reported the Warriors could also go a different route.

“However, there’s a lot of thought and benefit to Golden State going out and getting like a real rim runner that just adds more length, similar to what Trayce Jackson-Davis has done and added to this situation. But there’s also something to be said about trying to replace the type of role that De’Anthony Melton was going to fill.”

Nets Open For Business

That different route Fischer was talking about could lead the Warriors to the Nets.

They could take advantage of the Nets’ expected firesale as they eye a talent-rich NBA Draft next year headlined by Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutger’s pair of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Nets will be the place for contenders, like the Warriors, as their go-to place to look for roster upgrades.

“League sources say the rebuilding Nets are expected to be open for business, even with this competitive start,” Amick wrote on November 19.

The Nets have won their last three games, including a 128-120 win over the Warriors, to improve to a surprising 9-10 start.

If the Warriors would like to replace Melton, the Nets have the ideal candidate in Cam Johnson, who is shooting 41.7% from the 3-point line while being his team’s top perimeter defender.

But it will take more than Melton’s expiring salary to acquire Johnson, whom the Nets highly value.

Will the Warriors part ways with some of their draft capital for a star role player like Johnson or keep their powder dry for a bona fide star down the road?