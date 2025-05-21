Warriors Installed as Odds-On Favorite to Land $207 Million Forward

The Golden State Warriors are the odds-on favorite to land Michael Porter Jr. if the Denver Nuggets are to trade him this offseason.

Online sportsbook Bovada, per NBA Central, has installed the Warriors as a +300 favorite to add the sweet-shooting 6-foot-10 Nuggets forward. The Chicago Bulls (+400), Los Angeles Lakers (+600), and Orlando Magic (+700) complete the top five betting favorites.

The Boston Celtics (+800), Los Angeles Clippers (+900), Portland Trailblazers (+900), Phoenix Suns (+1400) and Toronto Raptors (+1800) are also on the list.

Porter Jr. struggled in the Nuggets’ second-round loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Limited by a sprained left shoulder, Porter Jr. averaged just 7.4 points on 32.3% field goal shooting and 25% from the 3-point line against the Thunder.

The six-year veteran averaged 18.2 points on 50.4% field goal shooting and 39.5% from the 3-point line in the regular season.

Porter Jr. hints at potential shakeup in Denver after the Nuggets’ second-round loss.

“Everyone in this locker room means a lot to me,” Porter said, per The Denver Post. “I’m not sure if it’ll be the same exact group next year. But whatever’s next for me, whatever’s next for this team, I know that the guys will be ready for it.”

Porter Jr. has two years left on his five-year, $207 million max deal. He is owed $79 million over the next two seasons.

Warriors to be ‘Aggressive’ in Offseason

After they fell short in a 4-1 second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, no thanks to Stephen Curry‘s hamstring injury, the Warriors will be aggressive this offseason, ESPN’s Shams Charania recently reported.

“The Golden State Warriors have up to four first-round picks they can trade,” Charania said on “SportsCenter” on May 15. “They have tradeable contracts, pick swaps as well. Sources told me in the last few hours, the Warriors will be incredibly aggressive in the marketplace to go find help, to continue to retool around their big three of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

“I’m told their priority is finding a play-making wing defender or a center to add to this group. A lot of it will come down to someone that Steve Kerr and the big feel like will help this team and fit their culture and their identity.”

Jonathan Kuminga Sign-and-Trade?

If the Warriors pursue Porter Jr., it is likely in a sign-and-trade with their restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

On top of their draft capital, the Warriors’ biggest trade chip this offseason is Kuminga.

The fourth-year forward had six DNPs over the Warriors’ last 14 games. But he averaged 24.3 points in the four games Curry missed in their second-round loss.

“One key player to keep an eye on on this roster right now is forward Jonathan Kuminga,” Charania said. “I’m told he’s going to have a strong sign-and-trade market coming up. He’s an exciting young wing player. Both sides are expected to have conversations commencing over the next several weeks ahead of free agency to see, is there a potential sign-and-trade landing spot that gives him a lucrative deal while also potentially bringing the Warriors some additional help for their roster so that both sides end up as winners.”