Knicks’ Mikal Bridges Delivers Blunt Message Amid Career-Worst Start

Mikal Bridges knows the criticism is coming. After 11 games, the New York Knicks forward isn’t looking for excuses.

Instead, he’s pointing the finger at himself.

Bridges acknowledged his disappointing start Friday, delivering a candid assessment of his performance as his production and playing time continue to decline.

“I have to look in the mirror and be better,” Bridges said, according to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

It’s a striking admission from a player who helped the Knicks win an NBA championship last season but has struggled to find his footing under coach Mike Brown this fall.

Bridges emphasized personal accountability when asked about navigating a difficult stretch.

“When times get tough,” he said, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, “you just gotta own up to it and be better.”

The numbers explain his frustration.

Mikal Bridges’ Knicks Struggles Reach Alarming Levels

Through 11 games, Bridges is averaging just 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 32.9% from the field and 26.5% from 3-point range.

His scoring average is less than half of what he produced last season. His 24.4 minutes per game would also represent a career low if sustained.

Perhaps most troubling is how little impact Bridges has made offensively.

According to NBA.com’s John Schuhmann, Bridges ranked 168th among 169 players with at least 75 field-goal attempts in true shooting percentage through Wednesday.

He has attempted just four free throws in 268 minutes.

The struggles were particularly evident in Wednesday’s 115-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bridges finished with two points on 1-of-3 shooting in 17 minutes. Brown replaced him early in the third quarter and never brought him back.

Landry Shamet played nearly 29 minutes off the bench, scoring 12 points, while Miles McBride contributed 19.

For a player once valued for his durability, versatility and consistent production, the reduced role represents a dramatic change.

Mike Brown Stands Behind Bridges Despite Reduced Minutes

Despite Bridges’ struggles, Brown isn’t prepared to remove him from the starting lineup.

“Mikal is a starter,” Brown told reporters after Wednesday’s loss.

Brown pointed to Bridges’ established track record, explaining that 11 games weren’t enough to justify a drastic lineup change.

His rotations, however, suggest that Bridges’ place in the closing lineup is far less secure.

The veteran has not played a second in the fourth quarter of five games this season, according to Newsday’s Steve Popper.

The Knicks enter Friday’s road game against the Indiana Pacers with a 6-5 record, an uneven start for the defending champions.

Bridges’ offensive struggles haven’t derailed New York’s season, but they have forced Brown to lean more heavily on his reserves.

For now, Bridges isn’t asking for patience or making promises about when his shooting will improve.

He’s accepting responsibility for a start that has fallen well short of expectations.

And with his minutes shrinking, the pressure to turn things around is growing.