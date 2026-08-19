Mike Dunleavy Jr. Gets Booed By Warriors Fans At WNBA Game

The Golden State Warriors fan base is upset enough towards Mike Dunleavy Jr. to boo him at a sporting event of another league. WNBA fans representing the Bay Area attended a Golden State Valkyries home game on Monday night and booed Dunleavy when shown on the big screen. Most NBA and WNBA teams with a crossover in ownership and city often have synergy with names from each league attending the other’s games.

Dunleavy unfortunately learned that Warriors fans were still upset with him over adding no new talents to the roster:

The clip shows Golden State fans reacting with jeers when Dunleavy was shown on the screen as part of the local basketball community. Valkyries fans are typically Warriors fans too since both teams represent San Francisco. Stephen Curry attended this same game and got greeted by huge cheers from the avid basketball community.

Unfortunately for Dunleavy, he’s the most disliked person in either Golden State franchise right now. Failing to land LeBron James in free agency confirmed that Dunleavy had no backup plans for other free agents or trade pieces. Dunleavy is going into next season with the same roster that failed to make the playoffs, and fans are not happy about this at all.

Why Golden State Warriors Fans Hate Mike Dunleavy

Dunleavy joined Golden State at a tough time after the roster built by former Warriors’ decision maker Bob Myers started to age. The roster featured an aging Curry and a declining Draymond Green as two of the top assets on the team.

Golden State had failed to upgrade the roster or find new talents to extend Curry’s stint contending for another title. Players who still play at an All-NBA level in their late 30s typically want to have a strong roster around them. Kristaps Porzingis joined the roster last trade deadline, but he’s not enough to contend.

Jimmy Butler was acquired last season and saw them winning at a much higher level in the second half of the season. Unfortunately, the inability to keep Curry and Butler on the court at the same time exposes Dunleavy’s flaws in building a roster around two veterans.

Mike Dunleavy’s Job Could Be On The Line

Curry is still a top 10 player in the league and deserves to have a contending roster to end his carer on a high level. The roster is hard to improve without having any obvious young prospects, outside of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who the team does not wish to trade.

Future draft picks are on the table to move, but the team must risk losing assets for the era after Curry. Trading a lot of picks for a flawed player like Anthony Davis or Trey Murphy can make the situation even worse.

Dunleavy’s previous moves have limited him and placed the GM in a difficult position. Golden Sate must find a game changing talent that they believe can raise the team’s ceiling. Trading away Butler or getting him back at full health are the only moves the team can easily make to improve talent.