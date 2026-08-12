Mike Dunleavy Defends Himself Against Warriors Fan Criticism

The Golden State Warriors are having a difficult offseason after missing out on LeBron James. General Manager Mike Dunleavy has been criticized all summer for failing to add any new players to the roster. Golden State has failed to sign any new NBA free agents and have not made a single trade for new talent this summer. Dunleavy finally spoke today about the criticism and how much he’s done that fans don’t know about.

The following quote from Dunleavy was shared via the New York Times:

“We’re super aggressive. If people knew the cold calls I made offering a lot of stuff for players, I think they’d realize how hard we’re trying. And frankly, it’s not as much the guys that end up getting moved. There’s a lot of guys that we really, really value that don’t get moved, and that’s probably because those teams (feel the same). I think we call on the guys we really think can make an impact and change our direction. But that’s the nature of every offseason, every trade deadline. That’s the way it works. I think as we get into this season, the trade deadline, the Dec. 15 date, I’m confident in our ability to do deals if we need to based on a couple things.”

Dunleavy went in-depth about trying to make moves and how aggressive the team was compared to fan perception. The Warriors have only retained players from last season and drafted rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. Upset Golden State fans likely will want to see more than just this excuse.

Is Mike Dunleavy Telling The Truth?

The Warriors did make any moves to prove Dunleavy right and have only been involved in a few rumors. LeBron was the only name truly linked to Golden State as a secondary option until he finally selected the Philadelphia 76ers.

Names like Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were on the trade block without the Warriors having a realistic chance. No concrete reports have shown that Golden State linked to anyone enough to forecast a trade.

Trey Murphy was rumored as a realistic Warriors target, but the trade price was a bit too expensive. The New Orleans Pelicans are content enough keeping Murphy to make the asking price a bit too much. Dunleavy must find other targets between now and the upcoming season’s trade deadline.

Mike Dunleavy’s Job May Be On The Line

Golden State is trying to remain relevant for the final chapter of Stephen Curry’s career, especially since he’s still playing at a high level. Curry deserves a chance to compete for playoff success at the end of his career after all he did for the Warriors.

A new landscape of the NBA sees teams trading stars based on contracts to preserve a better future. Golden State could have a chance to land someone great this season if they include Moses Moody and/or draft picks to a rebuilding team.

The injured Jimmy Butler is on the final year of a deal and could tempt a team looking to move a contract to get more cap space by next summer. Dunleavy could be fired if he can’t find another star by next summer.