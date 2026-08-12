Warriors GM Makes Strong Draymond Green Statement Ahead of New Season

The Golden State Warriors didn’t make a lot of changes to their roster this offseason.

One of the players they brought back was franchise legend Draymond Green, who initially opted out of his contract. It was done to give the Warriors financial flexibility in free agency and possibly go after LeBron James, who ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Green ended up returning to the Warriors, signing a one-year, $27.7 million deal. It was the same amount that he opted out of in the first place.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Draymond Green

Speaking to reporters during a conference call on Tuesday, Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. opened up about the team’s offseason.

One of the things Dunleavy discussed was re-signing Draymond Green. The GM had nothing but praise for Green, revealing he had no reason to think the four-time NBA champion will join another team.

“Draymond’s been an incredible partner for our organization, both on and off the court, for his career,” Dunleavy said, via Nick Friedell of The Athletic. “This summer was no different with his ability to opt out of the deal; it gave us some wiggle room, some financial flexibility. And we worked together on that, and I don’t think there was ever a doubt he’d be back, but he’s always been about the team.”

Dunleavy added that they see Green as someone like Steph Curry, who will end his career with the Warriors.

There have been speculations about Curry’s future in Golden State, but Dunleavy was adamant about ending the rumors. He knows the two-time MVP wants to retire with the Warriors, though he also mentioned that if Steph wants to leave, he will be allowed to.

Draymond Green on Signing New Deal

After signing a new contract with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green explained his decision on his podcast.

“I pretty much re-signed,” Green said. “Not pretty much, I did resign for the same amount that I opted out of. Obviously, there was hope that we would land a guy with the mid-level slot. That didn’t happen, so I opted back in a sense to my deal.”

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Green added that he didn’t fight the Warriors about his eligibility for a no-trade clause. It wasn’t a big deal for him since he doesn’t want to play for a franchise that doesn’t want him anyway.

“It was reported that I did not receive the no-trade clause,” Green said. “No, I didn’t. I think it was something that we could have fought over but it wasn’t worth fighting over. … I think if the Warriors want to trade me at some point in the season, if they want to trade me, I’ve never been a guy who wants to stay somewhere where I’m not wanted.”

Since getting drafted 35th overall in 2012, Green has carved a legendary career in the Bay Area. He helped the Warriors win four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.