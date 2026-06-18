Warriors GM Confirms Kristaps Porzingis’ Future Ahead of Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, including the future of Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian big man is set to become a free agent, but it seems like the Warriors are interested in bringing him back.

According to The Athletic’s Nick Friedell, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. confirmed that they are negotiating with Porzingis’ representatives, as well as Draymond Green‘s. Green could also become a free agent if he opts out of contract.

“I’ve had conversations with kind of all of our free agents,” Dunleavy said. “Their representatives. I think we’re in a good place with all of them … as far as Draymond and KP, Draymond has the player option, but we’re in communication with his group. Then same thing with KP. Both guys, I think, we value, we want here, and we see them as a kind of (a) piece of the puzzle next season.”

The Warriors acquired Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. He was limited to just 15 games, but he was able to average 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Warriors Want To Bring Back Kristaps Porzingis At Reduced Rate

The Golden State Warriors don’t have a lot of cap room to work with this offseason. Kristaps Porzingis is coming off a two-year, $60 million contract, but it seems like he’s nowhere near to another deal like that.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors are willing to bring back Porzingis at a “reduced rate.” He’s been really good when healthy, and he hasn’t been healthy enough since helping the Boston Celtics win the NBA championship in 2024.

“The Warriors, team sources said, want to bring back Porzingis but prefer it to be on a short-term deal at a reduced rate from the $30.7 million he played for last season,” Slater wrote. “There is growing momentum toward a deal to bring Porzingis back, league sources said.”

Porzingis brings a lot to the Warriors when he’s on the court. He’s still a threat on both sides of the floor. He can stretch the offense and fits in perfectly with Steph Curry while also being a great help defender.

Kristaps Porzingis on Being in Golden State

Speaking to Melissa Rohlan of the California Post back in April, Kristaps Porzingis was asked about his future with the Golden State Warriors. Porzingis had nothing but praise for the Warriors organization and the city during his short stint there.

“I do love my time here, honestly,” Porzingis said. “Not one bad thing I can say about the organization, the team, the teammates. I really love it here, I really do.”

However, Porzingis wants to think long and hard about his future, especially with what has been happening to him over the past two years. He has been dealing with an illness that has limited him to 74 games in his last two seasons.