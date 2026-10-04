Golden State Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Sends Out Heartfelt Post After News

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will open up their 2026-27 preseason when they face off against the LA Clippers in Hawaii.

They will then return home to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Chase Center.

Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Also on Sunday, former Warriors guard Monta Ellis made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Ellis wrote: “First, I give all glory to God. I wouldn’t be here without Him. I’m thankful for my family and everybody who has stood beside me through every part of this journey. The love, the sacrifices, the lessons, and the support all helped shape the man I am today. Jackson will always be home. This city raised me. It gave me my toughness, my work ethic, and a lot of the values I still carry with me today. Basketball took me all over the country, but Mississippi never left my heart. Receiving the Key to the City of Jackson means more than I can really put into words. I’m grateful for the honor, grateful for the love, and grateful to be able to come back home and represent where I’m from. Thank you, Jackson. Thank you, Mississippi. This one is for home. 🔑🙏🏾”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Anthony Morrow: “Well deserved my guy !!!!!”

George Hill: “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

@marioelie17: “Congrats family that’s big time.💯🙏🏾🤜🏿💪🏿🏀👏🏾”

@iammichaelbonds._: “Well deserved!!! Congratulations!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@thebrosit: “Monta have it all 🙏”

@baxter_berle1999: “Congrats Monta!! Much love from Dallas!! ❤️”

Looking At Ellis

Ellis spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with Golden State.

During the 2010 season, he averaged 25.5 points per contest.

In addition to the Warriors, the 40-year-old has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers over 12 seasons.