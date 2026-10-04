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Golden State Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Sends Out Heartfelt Post After News

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OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 24: Monta Ellis #8 of the Golden State Warriors in action against the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena on January 24, 2011 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will open up their 2026-27 preseason when they face off against the LA Clippers in Hawaii.

They will then return home to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Chase Center.

Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyMonta Ellis #8 of the Golden State Warriors in action during their game against the Indiana Pacers at Oracle Arena on November 30, 2009 in Oakland, California.

Also on Sunday, former Warriors guard Monta Ellis made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Ellis wrote: “First, I give all glory to God. I wouldn’t be here without Him. I’m thankful for my family and everybody who has stood beside me through every part of this journey. The love, the sacrifices, the lessons, and the support all helped shape the man I am today. Jackson will always be home. This city raised me. It gave me my toughness, my work ethic, and a lot of the values I still carry with me today. Basketball took me all over the country, but Mississippi never left my heart. Receiving the Key to the City of Jackson means more than I can really put into words. I’m grateful for the honor, grateful for the love, and grateful to be able to come back home and represent where I’m from. Thank you, Jackson. Thank you, Mississippi. This one is for home. 🔑🙏🏾”

Comments On His Post

GettyMonta Ellis #8 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a call during action against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA game at Oracle Arena on March 15, 2010 in Oakland, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Anthony Morrow: “Well deserved my guy !!!!!”

George Hill: “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

@marioelie17: “Congrats family that’s big time.💯🙏🏾🤜🏿💪🏿🏀👏🏾”

GettyMonta Ellis #11 of the Indiana Pacers looks on against the Toronto Raptors in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@iammichaelbonds._: “Well deserved!!! Congratulations!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@thebrosit: “Monta have it all 🙏”

@baxter_berle1999: “Congrats Monta!! Much love from Dallas!! ❤️”

Looking At Ellis

GettyMonta Ellis #8 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after the ball is given to the Boston Celtics on March 4, 2011 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. 

Ellis spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with Golden State.

During the 2010 season, he averaged 25.5 points per contest.

In addition to the Warriors, the 40-year-old has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers over 12 seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Sends Out Heartfelt Post After News

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