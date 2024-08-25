Warriors Trade Proposal Flips Moses Moody for Elite Rim Protector

With no clear path to significant rotation minutes for Moses Moody entering the final year of his rookie-scale contract, it could be in the best interest for him and the Golden State Warriors to part ways.

A trade proposal from Sports Illustrated would see the Warriors flipping Moody and one of their draft capital for the second-best rim protector last season.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on August 23 that Kessler “doesn’t seem part of the [Utah Jazz’s] long-term plan.”

The Warriors should capitalize and target Kessler, who has two years left on his rookie deal.

A Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in his final season with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kessler’s defensive skillset translated well in the NBA. Last season, he was the league’s second-best shot blocker with 2.4 per game, behind San Antonio Spurs Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (3.6).

Kessler could serve as Trayce Jackson-Davis‘ backup or compete against him for the Warriors’ starting center spot.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is familiar with Kessler’s game after the Jazz’s young center played for him with Team USA in last year’s FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines, after being named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team.

Kessler, the 22nd overall pick in 2022, was part of the Jazz’s haul from the Rudy Gobert trade. He’s become dispensable with the Jazz high on Duke standout Kyle Filipowski, this year’s 32nd overall pick.

A trade for Kessler could mean veteran center Kevon Looney, whose $8 million contract for next season was guaranteed, is a top candidate for the Warriors to flip for a future draft asset or include a larger deal at the February trade deadline.

Steve Kerr Hints at Moses Moody Remaining as Situational Player

Moody hasn’t earned a consistent role in Steve Kerr’s rotation unlike the other Warriors’ young players — Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Jackson-Davis. Instead of wasting Moody’s talent on the bench, the Warriors are better off flipping him before they lose him to restricted free agency after next season.

During his exit interview, Kerr told Moody to quicken the release of his jumper and his decision-making overall, per The Mercury News.

Kerr hinted Moody’s role would be the same if he returns next season unless the Warriors front office unclog their glut of wings.

“He’s in his third year, he hasn’t played a ton, so you need reps to improve on this stuff,” Kerr said. “Yeah, I think next year’s a big year for Moses. I would love to get him out there more. But when you look at the roster, hey, there’s just a lot of people and we haven’t always been able to get him on the floor.”

With the Warriors adding more veteran wings — Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson — Moody will again be on the outside looking in.

Moses Moody’s Camp Grew Frustrated Last Season

In January, Joe Dumas of 95.7 “The Game,” reported that Moody’s camp is growing frustrated with his lack of a consistent role.

“He’s in the rotation one day. He’s out of the rotation one day,” Dumas said. “For the lack of a better term, he almost seems like the sacrificial lamb so to speak. Whenever there’s a logjam, he’s gonna be the guy that falls out. From what I’ve been told, Moses loves playing in the Bay Area and he loves playing for the Warriors. … I think it’s understandable that someone in his position with a lot of talent, young, would be frustrated and would want a clear path to playing time. Either here, or somewhere else.”

Moody only logged 17.5 minutes per game last season, averaging 8.1 points on 6.4 field goal attempts.