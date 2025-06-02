Warriors Dubbed Betting Favorites to Land $42 Million Big Man

The Golden State Warriors are likely to be active in the free-agent and trade markets this summer, and one player in particular appears to be at the top of the list.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid has been an enormous part of back-to-back runs to the Western Conference Finals and is beloved in Minneapolis. That said, the 25-year-old center can opt into free agency this summer and may prove too expensive for the Wolves to keep.

Given the Warriors’ needs and their likelihood of summer activity to improve a roster that earned its way into the second round of the Western Conference playoffs this postseason, Bovada Sportsbook listed the Dubs as favorites to land Reid in the coming months.

The Warriors are the favorites to land Naz Reid, per @BovadaOfficial Golden State Warriors +175

Brooklyn Nets +220

Charlotte Hornets +285

Los Angeles Lakers +375

Toronto Raptors +525 pic.twitter.com/nf3KDQIRyH — GSW Ball Report (@GSWBallReport) June 1, 2025

“The Warriors are the favorites to land Naz Reid, per @BovadaOfficial,” the GSW Ball Report posted to X on Sunday, June 1. “Golden State Warriors +175, Brooklyn Nets +220, Charlotte Hornets +285, Los Angeles Lakers +375, Toronto Raptors +525.”

Naz Reid Meets Several of the Warriors’ Offseason Needs

Reid isn’t a regular starter, though he did win the league’s 6th Man of the Year Award two seasons ago and can offer Golden State some important elements missing from its roster.

Reid, a six-year veteran of the NBA, has played at least 70 games in four of the past five seasons. He appeared in 68 contests the one year he failed to hit the 70 mark. At 6-feet, 9-inches tall, Reid is a power forward/center combo who can stretch the floor and has hit 37.3% of his 3-point attempts on nearly four tries per game over the course of his career.

Those numbers are even better over the past two seasons and could very will improve playing alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, who draws more attention than any other deep-threat shooter in the league.

Reid is not an overpowering rebounder, though he averages just under five boards per game for his career and grabbed six rebounds per outing in 2024-25. He also put up career highs of 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 0.9 blocks per game last season.

Golden State needs more interior size, more defense at the rim and more shooting in key lineups. Thus, while Reid isn’t a perfect fit, he does partially or fully check most of the Warriors’ boxes.

Naz Reid Could Command $20 Million Annually on New Deal

Reid’s career campaign comes at the perfect time for him, as he heads toward free agency at the end of a three-year contract worth $42 million in total, which includes a $15 million player option in 2025-26.

The timing isn’t as ideal for Minnesota, as the Timberwolves face some critical financial decisions this summer in their search to finally get over the hump and earn a spot in the NBA Finals.

Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report predicted on May 30 that Reid will earn a significant raise this offseason, and the Warriors may well be the team to pay him.