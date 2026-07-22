Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Lands With New Team

Patrick McCaw last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season.

On Wednesday, news was announced that the 30-year-old had signed a deal to play in the BIG3.

BIG3 wrote (via Instagram): “🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The LA Riot have signed Patrick McCaw. He will suit up Thursday night against Boston”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@noname_nonothin: “The GOAT is back🗣️🗣️”

@muslimhoop: “3 time NBA champion”

@nathanielborody: “Raptors Legend”

@stimmy.neutron: “From a three-peat to the Big 3.”

@its_ant_401: “They automatically win the chip with him on the squad”

@vegasvillain2024: “Good pick up”