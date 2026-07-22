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Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Lands With New Team

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CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts with teammates after being defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 137-116. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Patrick McCaw last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season.

On Wednesday, news was announced that the 30-year-old had signed a deal to play in the BIG3.

BIG3 wrote (via Instagram): “🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The LA Riot have signed Patrick McCaw. He will suit up Thursday night against Boston”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@noname_nonothin: “The GOAT is back🗣️🗣️”

@muslimhoop: “3 time NBA champion”

@nathanielborody: “Raptors Legend”

GettyPatrick McCaw #22 of the Toronto Raptors in action against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 05, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

@stimmy.neutron: “From a three-peat to the Big 3.”

@its_ant_401: “They automatically win the chip with him on the squad”

@vegasvillain2024: “Good pick up”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Lands With New Team

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