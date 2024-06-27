Warriors Star Klay Thompson Predicted to Land Massive $100 Million Deal

There have been plenty of rumors about a potential breakup between the Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson. Yet, it is unclear if a suitor will emerge that is able to lure Thompson away from the Bay Area. Fox Sports’ Yaron Weitzman predicts that Thompson will ink a three-year, $100 million contract to remain with the Warriors.

“This will be one of the fascinating situations of the offseason,” Weitzman detailed in a June 25, 2024 story titled, “2024 NBA free agent rankings, predictions: Where will top 20 sign?” “Thompson is coming off a down season and is clearly on the decline. The question is: Does he recognize this, or does he expect to get paid like a star? If the answer is the latter, his days in Golden State could very well be done.

“Prediction: Despite Thomspon recently unfollowing the Warriors on social media, the two sides find a compromise and Thomspon returns to the Bay Area on a three-year deal for around $100 million.”

Warriors’ Talks With Klay Thompson Are ‘Frozen,’ Says Insider

The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are two teams that have been floated as potential landing spots for Thompson. Both squads have cap space, but there have been conflicting reports about the Magic’s interest level in Thompson.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that there was “some initial mutual interest” between Thompson and Orlando. The NBA insider also noted there has been “no traction” between the Magic and Thompson heading into NBA free agency. Talks are also “frozen” between Thompson and Golden State.

“Klay Thompson isn’t currently mulling a shorter-than-desired offer from the Golden State Warriors,” Slater explained in a June 22 article titled, “Negotiations between Klay Thompson, Warriors frozen as free agency looms: Sources.” “Despite a wide open negotiation window, there isn’t a one-year, two-year or three-year deal on the table. Because nothing is currently on the table, according to league sources. There’s been no productive discussion between the Warriors and Thompson or his representatives.

“Talks are essentially frozen. With free agency now less than 10 days away, Thompson’s exit from the only franchise he has ever known feels closer and more probable than ever before.

The Magic Are the Favorites in the Vegas Odds to Land Klay Thompson

It remains to be seen if Thompson will find a deal longer than two years from another team. Regardless, Thompson almost assuredly is headed for a pay decrease after completing a five-year, $189 million contract with the Warriors. The former All-Star had a $43.2 million cap hit in 2023-24.

Bookies.com’s Adam Thompson still has the Magic as the favorites to land Thompson despite the conflicting rumors. Orlando sits atop the list at +325 odds and a 23.5% implied probability to land Thompson. Comparatively, the Warriors have +450 odds with 18.2% probability to re-sign Thompson.

“When it comes to signing Thompson, the Warriors still have a leg up on the rest of the league,” Thompson explained in a June 18 story titled, “Klay Thompson Next Team Odds: Warriors’ Great Leaving Golden State?” “They’ve managed to keep Steph Curry and Draymond Green, who are both locked up for at least two more seasons.

“… Rumors persist that the Orlando Magic have an interest in adding the veteran Thompson to a squad full of up-and-comers. Those same rumors add that the interest is mutual. Orlando is one of just two playoff teams with cap room to spend this off-season.”