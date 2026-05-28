NBA Mock Draft 2026: NEW Update After Key Deadline Passes

The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft passed on Wednesday night, meaning it is time to size up where things stand with come players staying and others leaving.

There were some expected decisions, with players like Tyler Tanner and Amari Allen staying in school, as well as some surprises–Koa Peat stayed put in the draft, forgoing a year at Arizona, and Tounde Yessoufou is withdrawing to head to St. John’s.

But it is still a deep and talented field entering the league this year, led by the trio of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson. Those three are almost certain to make up the first three picks, and things get very interesting not long after they’re off the board. With that, the new 2026 NBA Mock Draft:

The Top 3 Stay in Order