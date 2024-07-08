Paul George Reveals True Feelings on Failed Blockbuster Warriors Trade

The Golden State Warriors nearly struck a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George. The newest Philadelphia 76ers star revealed that he was close to wearing a Warriors uniform instead.

“That was a real thing. That [being traded to the Warriors] was close to being done. That deal was close to being done from what I was being told on the situation,” George detailed on a July 8, 2024, episode of the “Podcast P.” “They was expressing just how much they wanted me there. How I could have fit in perfectly with Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry]. [Brandin] Podziemski, [Jonathan] Kuminga, [Andrew] Wiggins. They didn’t know how or what package was going to be there to trade for me.”

George revealed that it was the particulars of the potential Clippers-Warriors trade that ultimately prevented him from being part of Golden State. The nine-time All-Star admitted it would have been “dope” to team up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

“[Kevon] Looney was going to be there and so it was very intriguing, and it was still an opportunity to stay close to home, stay on the West Coast, and it was a win-win,” George added. “I think Steph is a unicorn, one-of-one player, and Joel’s [Embiid] a unicorn, one-of-one player.

“So, it was kind of like a good situation to be in the middle of, but ultimately the deal didn’t go through. I think [the] Clippers didn’t want a certain trade deal that [the] Warriors were willing to give and yeah, it just didn’t happen, but it was close. It was close.

“…It’d been dope, man. I was looking forward to it, if it happened. …I would have been a lot closer [to Los Angeles].”

The Warriors Believed They Were Close to Striking a Trade for Paul George

It is not just George who believes he was close to being part of the Warriors. The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami reported that members of the Warriors organization believed the blockbuster trade for George was “on the verge” of being completed.

“This [George opting out of his contract to hit free agency] came after very serious negotiations among the Warriors, George and the Clippers all the way through Saturday afternoon’s deadline for George’s contract decision and after the Warriors believed — several times — that they were on the verge of landing the 34-year-old small forward, team sources said,” Kawakami detailed in a June 29 story titled, “Inside the Warriors’ foiled Paul George attempt, Klay Thompson’s inevitable departure.”

“The Warriors had agreed to give George a max, four-year extension upon arrival. They believed they had proposed several variations of a trade that the Clippers could and would accept. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were 100 percent on board.”

What’s Next for the Warriors Without Paul George & Klay Thompson?

Ultimately, George opted out of his contract which prevented a trade to the Warriors from happening as the star hit free agency. Klay Thompson went on to leave Golden State as a free agent.

Now, the Warriors are tasked with building out a roster for 2024-25. Golden State already pivoted to orchestrating a sign-and-trade for Buddy Hield. It is worth watching how the Warriors handle Andrew Wiggins’ future, who could be used a potential trade chip.