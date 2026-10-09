NBA Power Rankings: Giannis’ Heat Rise, Knicks & Warriors Drop Amid Drama

It’s October 9, which means we are just about a mere 10 days away from the opening of the season, and though no official games have been played and nothing that has happened actually counts in the standings, we’ve already seen some storylines–both good and bad–develop that will change the way things unfold in the coming weeks and months. That means changes, already, to the NBA power rankings.

There’s more to come. Injuries are already happening–Jusuf Nurkic’s absence will hurt the Jazz early–and a major deadline looms on signing extensions for players from the 2023 NBA draft class. Those contracts will affect teams and players now and into the future. Let’s have a look at where things stand in the league …

NBA Power Rankings Top 10: Knicks Facing Self-Inflicted Adversity

Team to watch: New York Knicks

Quote that matters: “Once the season starts, I’ll probably have that mentality of, ‘I don’t really wanna deal with this, I want to try and focus on playing the season.’ But I’m sure there will probably be a little extra weight to the jersey.” ,’” — Josh Hart

We’ve got the Knicks sliding down already in the preseason, and it’s based on the belief that the second apron could well ruin this team before it even gets going on the title defense. There is plenty of talent and plenty of pride on hand for the Knicks, but it is hard to believe that the lack of contract extensions and ownership’s hard line on the second apron won’t bleed into how this team plays on the floor. Everyone’s looking over their shoulder, and that’s not a good way to folow up a championship.

NBA Power Rankings: Beware Motivated Giannis

Team to watch: Miami Heat

Quote that matters: “I want to prove I’m still one of the best players in the world. I want to do this for a long period of time. I want to prove I can go to a team and help them win and leave my mark in a different organization.” — Giannis Antetokounmpo

It’s easy to forget just how good a focused, healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo can be, and while there is no doubt that the Heat have glaring holes in the roster, there is also no doubt that Antetokounmpo is among the best in the game at helping a team mask weaknesses, from 1 through 5–ballhandler, rebounder, passer, big man, you name it. We bumped the Heat up a couple of notches already.

Nos. 21-30: Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis Drama a Major Concern

Team to watch: Warriors

Quote that matters: “No.” — Warriors coach Steve Kerr, when asked if the team has any idea what the current ailment of Kristaps Porzingis is. Porzingis has yet to report to camp after signing a two-year, $40 million contract.

The Golden State Warriors are hopeful that they have enough to survive the early season and get themselves to the All-Star break with a shot to go on a playoff-worthy run, as Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody get healthy following knee surgery. But their margin of error is very thin. The early season mystery illness of Kristaps Porzingis–no one even seems certain about where Porzingis is, let alone whether he is close to a return–is a disaster for a team that can’t afford disasters just now. We dropped them out of the Top 20.