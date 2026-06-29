NBA World Reacts to Warriors’ Bold LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis Plan

The NBA offseason has a way of producing storylines nobody sees coming. One team quietly rebuilds, another swings big, and then a rumor surfaces that makes everyone stop scrolling.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Warriors‘ pitch to LeBron James is straightforward: reunite with Anthony Davis, team up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, play for Steve Kerr, and chase one more championship with a roster of legends.

NBA Fans React to LeBron James and Warriors Rumors

One fan kept it blunt about the roster’s age: “Man the warriors really don’t want to hit reset. It’s grandpas and wheelchair dates.”

One fan laid out the pitch as simply as possible: “The pitch would be simple: reunite with AD, team up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, play for Steve Kerr, and chase one more championship with a roster of legends.”

One fan was not sold on the Draymond pairing: “Ain’t no way Lebron is going to listen to Draymond Donkey Green the entire season.”

One fan called it out as pure desperation: “THIS IS DESPERATION AT ITS FINEST! I DONT EVER WANT TO HEAR ABOUT THE 04 LAKERS EVER AGAIN!”

One fan saw Klay Thompson as the missing piece: “Now all we need is Klay to get bought out and we really have a 2016 all-star team.. ngl be fun asf to watch lol.”

One fan threatened to walk away entirely: “If LeBron James goes to the Warriors this season, not only will I lose all respect for LBJ, but I will not watch the NBA anymore. I’m done.”

One fan highlighted the injury concerns: “Curry missed 1/2 the season, Davis always hurt, LBJ missed 1/4 of the season and Dray is washed up.”

One fan questioned the coaching fit: “The lineup looks nice, but Kerr isn’t the right coach for this personnel.”

One fan was not a believer in how the team was assembled: “This level of team building has never worked, a tragedy in form.”

One fan drew a historical comparison: “Seems like Houston in 96′.”

What We Know About the LeBron to Warriors Situation

The talks gained real traction after LeBron hit free agency without a new deal from the Lakers. The two sides had not talked in over a week, and Golden State grew increasingly confident.

The reported plan involves trading for Anthony Davis, using Jimmy Butler’s expiring $57 million contract as the primary trade piece. The thinking is that landing Davis first makes the LeBron pitch much harder to turn down.

If James does leave Los Angeles, Golden State is considered a certain suitor. The catch is money. The Warriors can only offer around $15 million, a steep drop from the $50-plus million he made with the Lakers.

That said, the Warriors’ own front office has been planning the summer around LeBron returning to LA. There is interest, but not expectation.

The age question looms over everything. Curry is 38, James turns 42 in December, and Green is 36. A lineup that stacked and that old has never won a title. Whether LeBron decides that chase is worth it becomes clear when free agency opens June 30.