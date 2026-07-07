$73 Million Star Eyed as Warriors’ LeBron James Replacement Amid NBA Rumors

The Golden State Warriors are among several teams on LeBron James watch, but the team is also making alternative plans in NBA free agency. A new star has suddenly become available, and the Warriors are already showing an interest.

The Sacramento Kings cut ties with DeMar DeRozan allowing the veteran to sign with a new team. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors will target DeRozan as an option if James signs elsewhere.

“I mean he, to me, slots in now as one of the most important dominoes post-LeBron whenever LeBron makes his decision. I think a lot of the league is waiting on that,” Slater detailed in a July 6, 2026, edition of “SportsCenter.” “But he’s gonna decide to not go to several teams who will still be looking for veteran wing help.

“…The Warriors I’ve already been told, it’s a guy they will look into at some point in the coming days, especially if they do not get LeBron James.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest NBA rumors.

Warriors Rumors: Golden State Could Pivot to DeMar DeRozan Amid LeBron James’ Decision

Golden State continues to wait for James to make a decision in free agency. When news broke of James’ departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors were widely viewed as one of the favorites to land the legend.

Yet, all has been quiet on the Warriors front. Golden States faces a decision on whether to pivot to another free agent like DeRozan if James continues to drag out the decision-making process.

“A LeBron commitment was always a Hail Mary for a Warriors team that can improve itself only on the margins unless it’s willing to include future first-round picks in a potential deal,” The Athletic’s Nick Friedell detailed in a July 7, story titled, “LeBron James latest: What we know about his likely NBA free-agency options.”

“The challenge for Mike Dunleavy and his staff is that several of the players they may have had interest in are slowly coming off the board while everyone waits to see what LeBron decides.”

Warriors’ Target DeMar DeRozan Was Previously on a $73.7 Million Contract

DeRozan was previously on a three-year, $73.7 million contract. It remains to be seen what kind of deal DeRozan will now command on the open market.

The star averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and one steal per game while shooting 32% from long range in 77 starts in 2025-26. Time will tell if the Warriors will be aggressive in trying to land DeRozan.

Golden State also faces a decision on Draymond Green’s future. Both players’ future appears to be tied to James’ decision.

“The initial hope within the Warriors organization and its fan base that James would come to the Bay after making his announcement seems to have faded a bit in recent days, but nobody seems to know exactly what’s going on,” Friedell noted.

“It’s all a waiting game, and the Warriors’ front office is willing to wait and see what he decides. Whether he commits or not, the next most interesting question is what Draymond Green, still a free agent at this point, ends up coming back to next season and potentially beyond.”