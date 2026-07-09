Warriors Urged to Cut Ties With $110 Million Star Amid Grim LeBron James News

Like several NBA teams, the Golden State Warriors are on LeBron James watch. Yet, the Warriors are already being pushed to make some difficult decisions amid James’ uncertain future.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey provided a backup plan for each team in the James sweepstakes. The analyst is urging Golden State to cut ties with Jimmy Butler via trade if James opts to sign with another team.

“With or without LeBron, the Warriors are in dire need of help at just about every spot on the roster,” Bailey detailed in a July 8, 2026, story titled, “Every Rumored Team’s Backup Plan If They Can’t Sign LeBron James In NBA Free Agency.” “And that’s particularly tough to find when you have a $56.8 million salary on the books for someone who likely won’t play a single minute.

“It’s easier said than done, but Golden State needs to unload the Jimmy Butler contract (which is at least expiring after this season) for anyone who can be helpful in 2026-27.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Warriors rumors.

Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Has a $56.8 Million Cap Hit for the 2026-27 NBA Season

Butler still has one more season remaining on a two-year, $110 million contract. The challenge is this deal comes with a $56.8 million cap hit in 2026-27 for a player recovering from an ACL injury.

Butler admitted that Golden State could consider trading the star in favor of a player who can contribute sooner. The challenge is opposing teams are unlikely to be eager to trade for Butler given his injury, unless the franchise is looking to unload a player on an expensive long-term contract.

“You talking about being traded?” Butler noted in a June 27, interview with ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “It wouldn’t be the first time. [But] it’s good to know that I’m wanted here. If I get traded, I get traded. Their job is to win. Can I help them do that? Yes.

“If they feel like somebody else can help them do that on a quicker timetable than whenever I come back, then they got to go and do that, but as of right now, I’m here. I don’t take that for granted. I’m grateful, but if I’m going to be here whenever I get back, we’re going to be just fine.”

Warriors Rumors: Heat, Cavaliers & 76ers Trending as Top Contenders to Land LeBron James

The Warriors appear to be trending down when it comes to potentially landing James. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers are emerging as the top contenders to sign James.

This would leave Warriors on the outside looking in despite James’ connection to Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

“When the Sixers got Jaylen Brown I did some research and he (LeBron) is taking their pitch very seriously,” Charania detailed on July 7, per HoopsHype. “When I talk to teams now I have a hierarchy of Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, and then some teams on the peripheral.”

Time will tell if the Warriors can once again gain ground in the race, but Golden State must consider alternative options in case the team strikes out on landing James.