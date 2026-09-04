NBA Star Steph Curry Gets Not-So-Shocking Trade Rank On Warriors

When it comes to Golden State Warriors trade tiers, it shouldn’t come as a shock that Steph Curry is at the top of the list.

As Warriors On SI’s Joey Akeley ranked the team’s trade assets heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season, Curry not only ranked above all else–he was in a tier that can’t even be numbered at this time.

Steph Curry’s Trade Value Remains Sky High

“Even at 38 years old, Stephen Curry would bring back a better combination of picks and quality players than any of the assets below,” Akeley wrote. “So in that sense, he would rank No. 1 on this list.”

Make no mistake about it, Curry is not on the Warriors’ trade block.

Should That Change?

If you can disconnect from the sentimental aspect, the Warriors probably should be moving on and focusing on rebuilding for the future at this point.

Since the aging core is another year older, and Curry’s deal is running short, nobody would fault the Warriors for firing up a rebuild at this time.

On the other hand, nobody will fault them for keeping Curry as well. Ultimately, a scenario where Curry hits the trade block should be solely up to him.

For now, Curry is stating he wants to finish his career as a Warrior, and will likely get an extension to make it happen.

But in the rare and unexpected event that Curry asks out and generates a trade market, he’ll still command a sweet return for Golden State.

In 43 games last season, Curry averaged 26.6 points on 39.3% shooting from three. He also dished out 4.7 assists per game and came down with 3.6 rebounds per game.