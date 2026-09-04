NBA Trade Rumors: Which Extension Candidates Could Force New Trades?

A year ago, the NBA trade rumors around Walker Kessler appeared mostly far-fetched. The Utah Jazz liked their young, defensive-minded big man and appeared ready to make him part of the team going forward. But then, when the sides talked about an extension on his rookie contract, no agreement could be reached. That set up Kessler to be a restricted free agent, and set up the situation in which a strong Lakers offer convinced the Jazz to let him go in a sign-and-trade.

Thus far, only two of the players in Kessler’s position from a year ago–first-round picks due rookie extensions–have signed. The Spurs got a max deal done with Victor Wembanyama in July, and this week, the Rockets gave Amen Thompson a five-year deal worth $208 million. Neither was the full max (Wembanyama took a 25% max instead of a 30% max), which is notable.

More extensions should follow. But teams with potential cap space in 2027–the Warriors, Nets, Bulls, Hawks, Grizzlies and others–are paying close attention to what players don’t come to new deals now, or whose deals could force teams to deal off other players.

Let’s look at some potential young players who could go the Kessler route and hit restricted free agency–and thus become trade candidates themselves, or force their teams to make other trades.

NBA Trade Rumors: 2027’s Potential Top RFAs

Brandon Miller, Hornets. The expectation is that the Hornets will get a sizable deal done with Miller, probably in the range of Thompson’s $208 million contract. The Hornets’ books are very manageable for the next two years, so even if Miller hits restricted free agency, he is not going anywhere.

Scoot Henderson, Blazers. It would be a surprise if the Blazers commit to Henderson after three wildly inconsistent and injury-plagued seasons. Portland is likely to wait it out with Henderson and bring him to restricted free agency. If he suddenly plays well consistently, he would be a very good sign-and-trade candidate in 2027.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons. One reason the Pistons are playing hardball with Jalen Duren is they know they’ve got to pay Thompson, too. Detroit will sign Duren eventually, it seems, and it would be a surprise if the Pistons took as long to do a deal with Thompson. The Pistons are OK with building around a Duren, Thompson and Cade Cunningham trio, they just don’t want to lack flexibility by locking into those three.

Anthony Black, Magic. This is the big one to watch, because the Magic are in a tight financial spot, having overpaid max extensions to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, while having a bloated Jalen Suggs contract on the books, too. The Magic have $180 million committed to those three plus Wendell Carter and Desmond Bane. Signing Black to a market extension of $20 million per year or so is going to put them at the luxury tax–for six players. That will force Orlando to either wait on an extension for Black and make him a prime restricted free agent to be poached in a sign-and-trade, or force a trade, maybe even of Wagner or Banchero.

Cason Wallace, Thunder. This is the other big one to watch. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s new extension kicking in for 2027-28, the Thunder are already committed to almost $210 million in salary in 2027-28. A Wallace extension figures to start around $25 million (four years, $110 million or so), which means the Thunder would be about $10-15 million over the second apron by signing Wallace, and that’s with just eight players. So, either Wallace does not get an extension and goes to restricted free agency, or he signs an extension and the Thunder are looking to dealing off Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein or (yes, this again) maybe even Chet Holmgren or Jalen Williams.

OK, on to the Big Board!

NBA Trade Rumors: Big-Name Point Guards Could Hit the Market

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) The Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard punishment could set into motion a series of events that winds up with Garland being placed firmly on the market as the Clippers seek to recoup as many future draft picks from the roster. Anyone want to give up two picks for him?

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) Marc Stein mentioned him, so we’re putting him on the list, but nothing is imminent. Like a lot of veterans, the idea is to play him through January, build value and see if something can be done at the deadline.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Teams will want to see how he looks now that he should be fully healed from his Achilles tendon injury, but expect him to be a trade candidate as the deadline nears.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract; three years, $161 million.) Maybe? It’s not likely to happen now, but the finances in Denver are grim. It’s not hard to see a Jaylen Brown situation here.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) It would make sense for the Knicks to give them flexibility going forward, so we’ll slide him on this list. But the Knicks appear determined to try to hammer the team under the second apron for as long as it can stay there–there will be a breaking point, though.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers. (Remaining contract four years, $90 million.) Sharpe is out with a torn meniscus, a tough break for him and the Blazers that will probably remove him from trade consideration. Still, he averaged 20.8 points last season and Portland has a guard logjam.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $7 million.) Hawkins never lived up to his lottery billing after his impressive UConn tournament run in 2023, so the fact that he is on the trade block is probably not exactly newsworthy. Still only 24, but he is a career 37.4% shooter. From the field.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, including player option.) Jerome took advantage of the mess in Memphis last year and averaged 19.7 points, shooting 42.0% from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies will need to thin out their roster, and the 29-year-old Jerome really does not fit here. He would have good value if Memphis wants to flip him for future assets, but the Grizz do not have much else at point guard.

Dalton Knecht, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $10 million, including two team options.) Knecht showed some promise as a rookie but fell off in Year 2 and is now a contract filler in a potential trade. It has been surprising that no team has been willing to gamble on his upside–he is only 25.

Jaden Hardy, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) The Lakers need to drop a player, and Hardy is a good candidate if they can find a taker. Using him in a Jonathan Kuminga deal was their dream scenario, but now they just want to be rid of him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Wing Deals to Be Had

Brandon Ingram, Raptors/Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option.) The Clippers should be seeking to do what they can to pile up draft picks, and moving off of Brandon Ingram next offseason could fetch them one.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody is potentially going to be ready for the start of the season, and is said to be staying put. But if the Warriors do anything trade-wise this summer, speculation holds it will involve Moody.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential trade.

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $6.5 million.) Bey came back with a strong season last year after tearing his ACL, averaging 17.7 points and shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.7% from the 3-point line. They were hollow numbers on a bad team, but he showed he still could be an adequate wing off someone’s bench.

Patrick Williams, Bulls. (Remaining contract: three years, $54 million,) It would be symbolic and probably cathartic for fans to see Williams dumped as a new front office and coaching staff comes in. But Williams’ contract is prohibitive.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter will wind up in the trade-candidate bin if extension talks falter. They appear to be faltering, so watch from him to be a name on the market in the coming months.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he could be involved.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets still have some sorting to do. O’Neale is not a long-term piece, of course, but he has value. The team could hang onto him, see how he fits and flip him at the deadline.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers are still figuring out the back end of their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) The Peyton Watson move probably means Johnson stays put, but he will be very tradeable in the coming months before the deadline. Johnson struggled in his lone season in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the apron-addled Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Daniel Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick in a deal for him, but the contract is prohibitive and the production is not worth it.

Center Market Is Looking Thin

Jalen Smith, Bulls. (Remaining contract: one year, $9 million.) Plenty of teams are still on the hunt for a backup center, and Smith would be a nice fit in multiple situations. The Bulls could cash in for younger assets or wait and move him during the season.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take.

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million.) The Nuggets shopped Nnaji this summer, but there were no takers. He does not have a weighty contract, but four years is lengthy for him.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) The Lakers have been trying to find a taker for Vanderbilt, but no one has been eager to take on his contract. It’s possible the Lakers will use him in their rotation, much to JJ Redick’s chagrin, and attempt to trade him during the season.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Someone may have to go in the coming months because of the Nuggets’ impending financial crunch. If it is not Jamal Murray, it could be Gordon, though his recent injury history makes that tough.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s goals.